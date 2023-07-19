Maria Cooney insists Galway's record against Cork counts for little

Maria Cooney insists that Galway's remarkable recent record against All-Ireland semi-final opponents Cork counts for nothing.

The rival counties will meet for the fourth time this season in Saturday's senior semi-final - with Galway looking to make it a clean sleep.

The westerners beat Cork in three consecutive games between March and June, overcoming them in the final round of the league, the league final and then in their Championship opener.

Saturday's Nowlan Park encounter will be a repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland final which Galway also won, as well as the 2022 and 2023 league deciders.

But Galway's Cooney reckons in-form Cork, who knocked out holders Kilkenny, are enjoying a 'purple patch' at the moment and must be respected.

"People will say that we have a good record but those games are all in the past, this game is by far the most important one now," said Cooney.

"Just because you've beaten them in the past doesn't mean that you're going to beat them again. You have seen them dethroning Kilkenny and beating them that day with a very good performance.

"I think their injuries are all coming right as well and you can see girls back on the field for them that hadn't been there previously."

With Waterford and Tipperary on the other side of the draw, and Galway and Cork sharing seven All-Ireland wins between them in the last decade, many will view this latest meeting as the real final.

"Oh absolutely not," rejected Cooney, a back to back All-Ireland club winner with Sarsfields.

"I think if you look at any of the games and any of the teams, they've all put in huge performances. There's no one team guaranteed anything, just because you've been there before or because you might have been in finals and so on in the last couple of years."

Cooney is well versed on the strengths of Cork ahead of their latest collision.

"They have a really good running game," she said. "They have really good movement on the pitch and vision. That's something we'll have to try to stop.

"The positive for them is that they have huge players coming back into their squad and fit again to get back on the pitch. That is huge for them and they've had big performances in their last couple of games.

"And as much as we know them, it's a long time since we played them, it was in Athenry back in the first round. They've had good competitive games since and they've got their injuries right and things like that. They're in their purple patch at the moment so we just have to try to stop that."

Both teams will continue to play their games under protest as part of the GPA supported United for Equality campaign.

They're pushing for the introduction of a female players charter to guarantee minimum standards.

Cooney is the younger sister of current Galway hurlers Joseph, Kevin and John and admits the campaign has been an eye-opener even for them.

"I could always see the difference," she said of the disparity between the treatment of male and female inter-county players. "Now that it's been highlighted with the campaign, they would notice things, the differences between camogie and hurling and so on. I suppose it's only now that they do see the true insights into it, that things haven't been the same and they would fully back us and what we are pushing for.

"Because we put in as much work as they would. I have seen it personally in the house and things like that. But they would back us 100%. They want the same for us as they get themselves."