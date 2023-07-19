Nickie Quaid not the only one adept at game management

Given the attention that has been brought upon Nickie Quaid’s helmet-off game management in last Saturday week’s All-Ireland semi-final, it would be remiss not to point out his opposite number Eoin Murphy has pressed the same reset button himself.

Let us take you back to this year’s Leinster final. Galway are trailing Kilkenny by six points in the 50th minute when Conor Whelan tees up Jason Flynn for the westerners’ second goal of the game.

In the immediate aftermath of conceding the score, Murphy doesn’t appear to have hurt himself in the process of trying to prevent the sliotar from passing him but still feels the need to take off his helmet and medical attention is called for (disclaimer: Murphy did suffer concussion earlier in the year).

Between Flynn scoring the goal and Murphy restarting the game a minute and 15 seconds elapses for Kilkenny to compose themselves. Watching on at the slowdown, Galway manager Henry Shefflin is irate, as he will be again in the All-Ireland semi-final when Quaid does something similar in the Hill 16 goalmouth. Although Galway go in front in additional time, they don’t get the surge they might have hoped for from the goal.

It's disrespectful to say the cunning of Kilkenny and Limerick has got them to where they are this week but they know all the tricks of the trade. When Murphy brought down Wexford’s Conall Flood for a penalty in the first minute of extra-time in the 2021 Leinster semi-final, he took a second or two before going down on one knee. If he was looking for sympathy, it failed as referee Fergal Horgan soon directed him to the sin bin.

Neither Murphy or Quaid are alone. Would Stephen O’Keeffe have taken so much time after Walter Walsh’s equalising goal in the 69th minute of the Kilkenny-Waterford semi-final in 2016? O’Keeffe made contact with Walsh in attempting to block his strike but it hardly merited a two-minute break in play.

There is a fine line between the cynical and the pragmatic. Was Quaid taking a longer-than-usual 23 seconds to puck the ball out after Tony Kelly brought Clare within one in the fourth minute of additional time in the Munster final anything but common sense?

However, in the absence of a maor foirne teams have had to find ways of giving their teams breathers after intense periods of pressure or the concession of a potential energy-shifting goal. It could all be avoided were a limited version of the running selector be permitted. In the meantime, teams have felt compelled to take matters into their own hands.

When does it reach a head? If not Sunday, it will happen next year. Former Kilkenny goalkeeper David Herity, who recently stepped down as Kildare manager and is being linked with the vacancy in Wexford, recently explained what it’s going to take the stamp out the momentum killers. He told Off The Ball: “It’s going to take one of these days… a referee is unfortunately going to call someone’s bluff and think ‘no, there’s nothing wrong with you’ and try and get him or whatever, and there’s going to be an incident with the way it goes at the moment.”