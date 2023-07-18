Derek Lyng trusted gut in decision to succeed legend Brian Cody

When the Kilkenny statement announcing the end of the Brian Cody era dropped at 1.55pm on Saturday lunchtime, July 23 of last year, Derek Lyng’s gut reaction was that he wanted the gig.

There was no hesitation or trepidation or consultation.

It didn’t matter a dot what Cody had achieved during his 24 years in the job and the pressure that would pile on his successor. All that mattered was a vacancy had arose and Lyng wanted to fill it.

The journey travelled over the previous nine seasons meant he was as near a perfect fit as there was on Noreside. Or at least the county board thought so. An approach and an offer were made.

At 8.38pm on Thursday, August 4, 12 days after Cody exited stage left, Lyng was unveiled as the new head cat.

Three years after his retirement from the inter-county game, it was the previous head cat who had brought Lyng back into the Kilkenny set-up as a selector. The then 35-year-old and his former teammate James McGarry joining the sideline ticket ahead of the 2014 season, with long-time selector Martin Fogarty travelling in the other direction, represented the first change to Cody’s backroom team since 2004.

For the next six years, Lyng listened and learned and lent his thoughts whenever he felt they needed lending.

Between midfield service and sideline soundboard, he spent 16 years in Cody’s orbit. One trait stood out above all the others.

“The standards he set for himself and everybody around him,” said the incumbent of his predecessor. “I've been in his environment as a player and selector for such a long time. We were always challenged.”

In the autumn of 2019, time came to step out of that environment. Time came to challenge himself further and deepen his own education. From six-time All-Ireland winner to senior selector to U20 manager.

“Some things happen in terms of a vacancy comes up, and you’d like to take the opportunity to put your hands up for it. I was fortunate to get it.

“And like, it wasn’t easy either. The first couple of years were quite tough. Covid years. We didn’t get good results.

“So, it can go two ways for you: at that stage it wasn’t looking too good in terms of you mightn’t get another job, and that’s the reality of it.”

The first two years were not at all good. Back-to-back Leinster semi-final defeats to Galway.

But for the rule that prevented Limerick’s Cathal O’Neill doubling up at U20 and senior last year, and Kilkenny’s success in taking advantage of his absence from the U20 ring, Lyng could well have been deemed unfit to succeed Cody.

And ever before they got as far as an All-Ireland final against the Treaty youngsters, there was another Leinster semi-final with Galway that very nearly ended in another setback.

Towards the end of the first half in extra-time, Galway had powered five in front at Tullamore. The subsequent Kilkenny revival did so much more for Lyng than extend his reign to a Leinster final appearance against Wexford.

If there was a grand plan in his own head to one day succeed Cody, Galway and Limerick after them had chances last season to torpedo such.

“There’s a fine line. Here today we’re in an All-Ireland final and things are good. I’m quite conscious that things can change pretty quick as well; that’s sport, it can be a bit of a roller coaster at times,” he continues.

“You’re obviously very disappointed when you don’t get the results you were looking for in the first couple of years. It’s the pressure you put on yourself then.

“It builds your resolve to go back again and see where you can improve things. Working with younger players, I really enjoyed it. Thankfully it ended up the way it did. We had a really good, strong last year and we had a good run.”

It was a good run that fed into the county board decision to run with Lyng when Cody stepped off the track.

Subsequent to his August 4 ratification, did he ring his old boss for any piece of advice or to ask any question about the job he had just been given?

“No, I didn’t. The only time I spoke to Brian was the aftermath, he phoned to congratulate me," says Lyng.

“He was obviously a phenomenal manager. I don't think you can go into a role and try to be somebody else. You'll be found out pretty quickly.

“My intention when I took this on, you have ambitions of getting to finals, but the most important thing was to not let the standards drop. You'll be judged at the end of the year, but that's something I'd be very conscious of, keeping those standards really high.”

From seven league and seven championship games in his debut season, the 45-year-old has overseen 10 wins, three defeats, and one draw.

Leinster was retained. Clare were again beaten in the All-Ireland semi-final. Limerick again stand in their way of the ultimate prize.

Standards certainly haven’t slipped, but only Sunday will tell if they have risen the necessary amount to take Kilkenny further than 12 months ago.

“The aim here is always to get to an All-Ireland final. It wasn't going to be straightforward, and it has proven not to be. We just about got over the line in a couple of games.

“The year has flown by. Really happy with where we're at. We know what's ahead of us - a huge task. But I'd prefer to be there, to be challenging for it.”

All told, he’s happy he went with his gut reaction on July 23 of last year.