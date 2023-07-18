James Horan: Only place Derry and Monaghan came up short was the scoreboard

It is remarkable to see how, despite the whirlwind of a season with overlapping league, provincial, and All-Ireland inter-county competitions, the natural order has reasserted itself with the two titans of Gaelic football history - Dublin and Kerry - once again taking centre stage. Their journey through intense semi-final challenges will only serve to sharpen their focus and determination for what promises to be a fiercely physical and closely fought final. This edition of a rivalry steeped in tradition is sure to be enthralling.

The way Monaghan and Derry approached their respective games was excellent. Both teams demonstrated tenacity and drive from the start, their ambition manifesting into exceptional performances. The opening moments of each game highlighted their confidence and belief to take charge, to go and win it.

The energy each team displayed was infectious, generating massive excitement and keeping everyone engaged throughout. What amazing progress both Monaghan and Derry have made this year. Monaghan have come from a late managerial appointment, the annual league Houdini act, to a robust performance against the All-Ireland favourites in Croke Park. An amazing journey this year for Vinny and the team. They are such a together unit.

Derry mobilised a few years ago and have been on the march since, getting better and better. Their performance on Sunday was full of endeavour and enterprise and could so easily have beaten Kerry. While it is little consolation now, when they poke through the embers there will be massive learnings from them. Others may shout about referring decisions and luck, but there is nothing there for them, it is in the actions they took in game.

Both teams fell short against stronger panels, more experienced players, and some of the greatest players ever to play the game (McCarthy and Clifford). Both challengers put on their strongest performances of the year to date. By that measure, both succeeded on Sunday. You plan to deliver your best performance on the biggest day and hope that is sufficient to see you through. While falling short, both teams delivered and will look to move forward again next season. Ringfence this progress and back it up by developing the fine minor teams who contested the recent All-Ireland final. These teams were excellent and far ahead of all other contenders. When your senior team is progressing and coming over the hill are a serious bunch of minors, all is good!

There were great moments over the weekend. Watching Colm O'Rourke on the field after their Tailteann Cup success was perfect. He was somewhere between smiling, crying, and laughing, going through the range of human emotions that football evokes. Himself and Sean Boylan, who have seen so much success, out there in Croke Park, still on the edge experiencing it all.

Whatever the competition, Meath showed that there are some strong young players coming through. They embraced the competition and contest when the pressure was greatest. It can only be positive for them. What a springboard to have. Down will be devastated, they did not do justice to their ability. They were tentative. The pace and energy they have brought this year was lost in the occasion. Tough for them for it to end this way. But incorporating everything into the season-end review, their progress is undeniable.

Another fantastic moment was the respect and acknowledgement between Conor McManus and Michael Fitzsimons. Two absolute warriors, brilliant players and obviously amazing people to be still playing at the level they are. A high crossfield ball coming in, Conor making his ‘pretend’ run, jammed on the breaks, getting Michael Fitz to nudge him in the back, for the free. The smile from both players after the ref gave Monaghan the free was just class. Michael knew he had been suckered by one of the best.

Dublin’s forever young brigade saw them through. Brian Fenton came into his own in the second half, Paul Mannion, Ciaran Kilkenny, Jack McCaffery, of course Mr McCarthy. Cormac Costello, Michael Fitz and Dean Rock all did a job. They saw it out. What a cast to be able to call on. The experience and know-how is phenomenal. Regardless of how the team is playing or no matter what's happening on the field, they have the knowledge to squeeze out the win.

Outside of Stephen Sherlock’s cameo against Mayo, has there been a bigger impact by a sub than what we witnessed with Stephen O’Brien’s contribution? Always elusive with his low centre of gravity and ability to get out of trouble, he changed the flow of the game. Forget his score and the incredibly soft free he won, and even the block, it was his two turnovers right at the start of the second half that changed the momentum and flow of the game.

Kerry were three points down and would have had a stern discussion at half-time. They allowed Derry multiple goal chances in the first half and were extremely lucky not to concede more goals. They needed to tighten up, be more physical around the middle, slow down Derry’s attacks. In the early minutes of the second half, O'Brien got a toe and a hand in to win two huge turnovers. Kerry got scores from them and were back level in no time.

Coupled with these turnovers, you had Derry’s changed mindset. They came out with a more cautious approach. It appeared they wanted to hold more, increase the possession count and be more precise, looking to restrict Kerry’s opportunities and deepening their frustration. This backfired, Kerry’s renewed energy, driven by O'Brien, and Derry’s slightly increased tentativeness, gave the initiative to Kerry. While Derry still had chances, Kerry’s pressure, and Derry’s lack of clinical edge (three from fourteen in the second half) gave the opportunities Kerry required. Like true champions and with leaders such as O'Shea and Clifford to the fore, Kerry prevailed.

The game was excellent. It was an action-packed thriller. Brilliant skill, physicality, madness and much more. We had goalies scoring points from play, black cards, and of course questionable referring decisions. That is sport, but the tempo of play and the purpose and intent from the players on both sides was of the highest order. The game displayed Gaelic football at an elevated level.

It might go unnoticed, but the skill execution of the players under such pressure was hugely impressive. For Gavin White's goal, look at the quality of handpassing to create the tap-in opportunity. Dara Moynihan executed the most important and top-level pass. He took the ball facing his own goal, saw the run of Gavin White and while going in the opposite direction, put a 25-yard handpass in front of Gavin so he could take the ball at full pace facing the opposition goal. Doing it in real time under pressure was brilliant and, three handpasses later, Gavin is tapping in a simple goal (once again the assist goes to Sean O'Shea). The quality of the attack looked simple but the executions of all the skills created the space and time needed.

When all is said and done, Dublin have so many talented players and options everywhere, even when out of sorts, they have enough quality to pull it out of the fire against anyone. Kerry on the other hand have a high skill level throughout their team, but they are different in that they have a player of unparalleled ability. What a game in store.