Peter Fitzpatrick resigns as Louth GAA chairman

Peter Fitzpatrick has resigned from his position as Louth chairman, it has been confirmed this morning.

Sources told the Irish Examiner that the Independent TD for Louth stepped down from the role following discussions with fellow management committee members last evening.

Louth were set to commence work on their new €25 million, 14,000-capacity venue outside Dundalk today but were ordered not to by the GAA’s Management Committee and Central Council pending a reassessment of the project.

Louth GAA were set to defy that order until the meeting of the county’s executive on Sunday when it was decided to postpone the construction.

As reported by the Irish Examiner last Friday, there was disagreement between Croke Park and the GAA about the Louth stadium in relation to proof of funding. GAA chiefs are also understood to be concerned about other aspects to the project.

A press release about decisions taken at the meetings read: “It was agreed to instruct Coiste Contae an Lú not to proceed with the current plans for a new Stadium pending a reassessment.”

Louth GAA claim to have sourced €14.8m from the Government’s Immigrant Investor Programme but have not received all of that money, while they hope to raise the remainder of the stadium bill from national and provincial GAA grants, stadium naming rights, long-term seat sales and possibly a loan.

Speaking at last Wednesday’s hearing of the Joint-Oireachtas committee on tourism, culture, arts, sports and media, Fitzpatrick admitted they had financial difficulties in sourcing finances for the stadium.

“We’re trying to build a stadium at the moment and we just don’t have the money,” he said. “We are trying very, very hard.”

Fitzpatrick could not be reached for comment this morning.