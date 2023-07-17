Kerry seize initiative late on to down Derry 

KERRY 1-17 DERRY 1-15

The day of Kerry’s All-Ireland quarter-final win over Tyrone, Waterville man Kevin O’Sullivan gave away his daughter Collette in Luton but it didn’t stop him from listening to the game at the top table.

Photographs were taken of the distracted father-of-the-bride. Radio interviews were done with Kevin and Collette on local and national radio. Asked on Newstalk if he was going to the semi-final against Derry, O’Sullivan replied: “No, I’m waiting for the final!”

A typical Kerry answer, it was a sentiment that pervaded the county and might have filtered its way into camp. There even had been mention before this game that the All-Ireland final press event had been provisionally organised for this Wednesday. And Dublin winning their semi-final the night before only added to the hue of assumption.

As isolated as the players tried to make themselves, as reminded as they were by Jack O’Connor and management of the worth of Derry who had gone seven championship games unbeaten from an Ulster quarter-final, an element of complacency may have stolen its way into their midst.

So mindless with their attacks midway through the second half, they would have been more than two points behind up to the 66th minute were it not for Derry’s efficiency, so obvious in the first half when they had just one wide, deserting them.

Straining at their bootstraps, Kerry eventually pulled themselves to victory but there was fortune. Going close to 20 minutes without a score and Graham O’Sullivan and Tony Brosnan having struck dreadful shots for points, Stephen O’Brien was lucky to win a free in the 66th minute and Seán O’Shea obliged with the kick.

For the third time in the game, David Clifford drew a free from the haunted Chrissy McKaigue and Kerry were level with the initiative in their possession. Derry’s dam was weeping. Odhrán Lynch must have felt the walls closing in on his kick-outs as O’Brien scored a low percentage effort in the 69th minute, which was followed seconds later by Clifford after the subsequent restart when the otherwise excellent Brendan Rogers was turned over.

An O’Shea point in the first minute of additional time put Kerry three up and seemingly out of reach. There was still time for a couple of hairy moments but Shane McGuigan’s last-gasp attempt to tee up a goal opening with a free was overcooked and sailed over the bar to Kerry’s relief.

Jack O’Connor readily admitted the only way they were going to come back was on Lynch’s kick-outs. Only then could they generate the big M to turn the tide. And as he looked up at the scoreboard reading two points in Derry’s favour for six long minutes after the hour mark he knew Kerry were in a tight spot.

“We had to put heat on his kickout. We had to win a couple of his kickouts – that was the only way we were going to get momentum. Because if Derry got it off short, you won’t see that ball again for three-four minutes.” Kerry’s half-time deficit, 1-8 to 1-11, was as much about their wastefulness – four wides and one short shot – as Derry’s exceptional shot conversion. Save for a McGuigan opportunity that dribbled wide and Rogers’ initial chance before McKinless’ sixth minute goal, they were flawless.

Rogers’ attack finished with McKinless scrambling the ball over the line after Tadhg Morley had kept out midfielder Rogers. However, Derry’s joy lasted but seconds as White was soon wheeling away from palming in a canceller at the other end, putting the last touch to a move involving Paul Geaney and O’Shea.

With the next three points to go two points ahead in the 16th minute, Derry’s response was impressive. Kerry had to be patient with their build-ups but managed to post four of the next five points, David Clifford sending over two of them.

Clifford was giving McKaigue a torrid day and the Derry veteran was booked in the 27th minute for a second converted free on the 2022 footballer of the year, which levelled proceedings. However, Diarmuid O’Connor was then dismissed on a black card for a trip on Rogers who had beaten him for a kick-out. In the time he was off, Derry scored three more points than the champions.

After Rogers and Ciarán found their range, Shane Ryan joined his fellow goalkeeper Lynch among the scorers, although his challenge on McGuigan to secure the ball before pumping between the posts was close to reckless.

Rogers and McGuigan added another brace and Kerry were under the pump. Ryan’s attempt to slow the game down as they coped without O’Connor was punished by referee Joe McQuillan. A Clifford mark brought Kerry within two but McQuillan then harshly booked him for a foul on McGuigan who shook off the pain to convert the free, the last score of the half.

Kerry had cancelled out Derry’s advantage by the 48th minute when O’Shea swung over his second point of the half. As White roared into the game, Kerry were on top but Derry still had openings. Three minutes earlier, Niall Toner eventually managed to put foot to ball but Paul Murphy was in his way.

McFaul’s second point in the 53rd minute, after a hard Eoghan McEvoy solo from deep, put Derry ahead once more. After back-to-back wides, Shane McGuigan drew a foul from Jason Foley and he pushed them two ahead on the hour mark but another wide followed from Ethan Doherty.

Kerry’s hiccups were more pronounced but in the form of a fortuitous free a crack in Derry’s resolve appeared. The champions needed no invitation to chisel.

Scorers for Kerry: D. Clifford (0-9, 4 frees, 1 mark); S. O’Shea (0-4, 1 free); G. White (1-0); D. O’Connor, P. Clifford, S. Ryan, S. O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Derry: S. McGuigan (0-6, 3 frees); G. McKinless (1-0); Paul Cassidy, B. Rogers, C. McFaul (0-2 each); O. Lynch, P. McGrogan, C. Doherty (0-1 each).

KERRY: S. Ryan; P. Murphy, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; P. Murphy, T. Morley, G. White; D. O’Connor, J. Barry; D. Moynihan, P. Clifford, A. Spillane; S. O’Shea, D. Clifford (c), P. Geaney.

Subs for Kerry: S. O’Brien for A. Spillane (h-t); B. Ó Beaglaoich for P. Murphy, T. Brosnan for P. Geaney (both 55); M. Burns for D. Moynihan (59); R. Murphy for P. Clifford (70+3).

DERRY: O. Lynch; E. McEvoy, C. McKaigue, P. McGrogan; C. Doherty, C. McCluskey, G. McKinless; C. Glass (c), B. Rogers; Paul Cassidy, C. McFaul, E. Doherty; N. Loughlin, S. McGuigan, N. Toner.

Subs for Derry: Pádraig Cassidy for P. McGrogan (inj 9); B. Heron for Pádraig Cassidy (51); L. Murray for N. Toner (60); S. Downey for E. McEvoy (70); B. McCarron for G. McKinless (inj, 70+9).

Referee: J. McQuillan (Cavan).