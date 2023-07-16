Tipperary Hurling Wrap-up: Clonoulty-Rossmore claim record eighth successive title

Clonoulty-Rossmore achieved a record eight West Tipp senior hurling titles in a row with a 3-23 to 1-9 win over Cashel King Cormacs at Golden on Saturday evening.

The game was over inside ten minutes as the defending champions hit Cashel for three goals from Robert Doyle, Aaron Ryan and Danny Slattery. They led 3-12 to 0-5 at half-time.

There was no coming back for Cashel, who scored a goal from Eoin Connolly after 45 minutes. Robert Doyle shot 1-5 from play for the winners while Cathal Bourke hit 0-11, eight from frees while Danny Slattery tallied 1-2.

Thurles Sarsfields breezed past Holycross-Ballycahill, 1-22 to 1-11, in the Mid senior hurling semi-final. Sarsfields were in control all the way and led 0-13 to 0-5 at half-time with Holycross failing to score from play.

Conor Lanigan had a Sarsfields goal after 42 minutes to put them 1-18 to 0-9 clear. Darragh Woods got Holycross’ goal from a 20-metre free after 53 minutes but it was too late to influence the outcome. Aidan McCormack scored 0-9 for Sarsfields, five from play while Darragh Woods shot 1-7 for Holycross, 1-6 from placed balls.

Upperchurch-Drombane will be Sarsfields' opponents in this weekend’s final following their 1-18 to 2-14 win over Loughmore-Castleiney in the second semi-final. Beaten in last year’s final, Upperchurch-Drombane fully deserved this win despite conceding an injury time first half goal to Ed Connolly which gave Loughmore an interval lead of 1-9 to 0-10.

The Church stamped their authority on proceedings at the start of the second half with four unanswered points followed by a Paddy Phelan goal for a 1-14 to 1-9 lead after eight minutes.

Loughmore responded with four points to Upperchurch’s two. But in a nail-biting finish, Upperchurch defended resolutely, Loughmore’s second goal from Liam McGrath coming deep in injury time.

Paddy Phelan, Luke Shanahan, goalie Ciaran McGrath and Aaron Ryan starred for Upperchurch with Brian McGrath and Liam McGrath best for a below par Loughmore.

Favourites Nenagh Eire Og reached the North senior hurling final courtesy of a 2-24 to 2-16 win over Templederry Kenyons. Sean Phelan’s goal after seven minutes sent them on their way and they had another from Jake Morris after 28 minutes for a 2-9 to 1-8 lead at half-time.

Jake Morris hit eight points in the second half to add to his 1-1 from the first half, as Eire Og went comfortably through to the final. Sean Phelan scored 1-3 for Nenagh.

Kiladangan finished very strongly to oust Borris-Ileigh 0-16 to 0-12 in the second North semi-final. A low-key first half saw Borris lead 0-6 to 0-5 at the break thanks largely to the accuracy of Eddie Ryan who shot five points.

The third quarter was a tight affair with the sides level at 0-10 each going into the last quarter. A brace of Dan McCormack points and one form Eddie Ryan had Borris ahead 0-12 to 0-10 with six minute to play.

But then came a huge Kiladangan effort which yielded five Billy Seymour points and another from Paul Flynn to clinch their spot in this weekend’s final.

The South senior hurling final between Killenaule and Carrick Swans was postponed due to a bereavement in the Swans’ camp and it is expected to be played this weekend.