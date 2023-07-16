Kerry finish with a flourish to see off Derry and book All-Ireland final spot

KERRY 1-17 DERRY 1-15

Kerry summoned all their vigour to squeak through this All-Ireland semi-final to set up a first final with Dublin in three years.

In front of 43,192, Kerry scored the last five points in a game they played second fiddle for so long. There was sweet relief for them at the end when Shane McGuigan overhit a free as he attempted to engineer a goal opportunity to force extra-time and the ball sailed over the bar.

Kerry’s half-time deficit of three points, 1-8 to 1-11, was gone by the 48th minute when O’Shea swung over his second point of the half. As Gavin White roared into the game, Kerry were on top but Derry still had openings. Three minutes earlier, Niall Toner eventually managed to put foot to ball but Paul Murphy was in his way.

Ciarán McFaul’s second point in the 53rd minute following a hard Eoghan McEvoy solo from deep put Derry ahead once more. Shane McGuigan drew a foul from Jason Foley and he pushed them two ahead on the hour mark.

Dreadful wides by Graham O’Sullivan and Tony Brosnan sucked some energy out of Kerry but they rode their luck. A questionable free on Stephen O’Brien was called back and Seán O’Shea made Derry pay for what was Kerry’s first score in 18 minutes.

Winning a third free against Chrissy McKaigue, David Clifford sent over another free and they were level. With Derry being pressed hard, Kerry advanced and replacement Stephen O’Brien registered a fine score. From the next kick-out, Brendan Rogers lost possession and David Clifford calmly slotted over from the turnover. O’Shea sent over another and the match was transformed.

Derry’s shot conversion in the first half had been exceptional. Save for a McGuigan opportunity that dribbled wide and Brendan Rogers’ initial chance before McKinless’ sixth minute goal, they were flawless.

Rogers’ attack finished with McKinless scrambling the ball over the line after Tadhg Morley had kept out midfielder Rogers. However, Derry’s joy lasted but seconds as White was soon wheeling away from palming in a canceller at the other end, putting the last touch to a move involving Paul Geaney and O’Shea.

DEJECTION: A Derry supporter during the last few minutes of the game. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

With the next three points to go two points ahead in the 16th minute, Derry’s response was impressive. Kerry had to be patient with their build-ups but managed to post four of the next five points, David Clifford sending over two of them.

Clifford was giving McKaigue a torrid day and the Derry veteran was booked in the 27th minute for a second converted free on the 2022 footballer of the year, which levelled proceedings.

However, Diarmuid O’Connor was then dismissed on a black card for a trip on Rogers who had beaten him for a kick-out. In the time he was off, Derry scored three more points than the champions.

After Rogers and McFaul found their range, Shane Ryan joined his fellow goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch among the scorers, although his challenge on McGuigan to secure the ball before pumping between the posts was a borderline one.

Rogers and McGuigan added another brace and Kerry were under the pump. Ryan’s attempt to slow the game down as they coped without O’Connor was punished by referee Joe McQuillan. A Clifford mark brought Kerry within two but McQuillan then harshly booked him for a foul on McGuigan who shook off the pain to convert the free.

Scorers for Kerry: D. Clifford (0-9, 4 frees, 1 mark); S. O’Shea (0-4, 1 free); G. White (1-0); D. O’Connor, P. Clifford, S. Ryan, S. O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Derry: S. McGuigan (0-6, 3 frees); G. McKinless (1-0); P. Cassidy, B. Rogers, C. McFaul (0-2 each); O. Lynch, P. McGrogan, C. Doherty (0-1 each).

KERRY: S. Ryan; P. Murphy, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; P. Murphy, T. Morley, G. White; D. O’Connor, J. Barry; D. Moynihan, P. Clifford, A. Spillane; S. O’Shea, D. Clifford (c), P. Geaney.

Subs for Kerry: S. O’Brien for A. Spillane (h-t); B. Ó Beaglaoich for P. Murphy, T. Brosnan for P. Geaney (both 55); M. Burns for D. Moynihan (59); R. Murphy for P. Clifford (70+3).

DERRY: O. Lynch; E. McEvoy, C. McKaigue, P. McGrogan; C. Doherty, C. McCluskey, G. McKinless; C. Glass (c), B. Rogers; Paul Cassidy, C. McFaul, E. Doherty; N. Loughlin, S. McGuigan, N. Toner.

Subs for Derry: Pádraig Cassidy for P. McGrogan (inj 9); B. Heron for Pádraig Cassidy (51); L. Murray for N. Toner (60); S. Downey for E. McEvoy (70); B. McCarron for G. McKinless (inj, 70+9).

Referee: J. McQuillan (Cavan).