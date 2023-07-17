Tailteann Cup success will make Royals 'hungry for more' says Colm O'Rourke

TAILTEANN CUP FINAL

Down 0-14

Meath 2-13

The Centenary Cup hasn’t had a lot of airtime this last, well, decades. A one-off event to celebrate the GAA’s first hundred years, the hurling tournament was claimed by Cork with Meath taking the honours in football but that latter title has become much more fashionable in recent weeks.

Long credited with being a springboard to bigger and better things later in the decade, and the next, as the county added four All-Irelands to its honours board, there is hope evolving into a theory now that Saturday’s Tailteann Cup final defeat of Down can act in a similar fashion.

“For any group of players success is always a greater thing for them and it will make them hungry for more,” said Meath manager Colm O’Rourke after Saturday’s success. As someone who played on Sean Boylan’s legendary team, he should know.

Still, there are handbrakes available here for anyone keen to reach for them.

Meath selector Stephen Bray heard similar sentiments in the week leading up to this final and made the qualifying point that they had reached this decider by beating sides from the third and fourth divisions of the national league. Down, for all the buoyancy about them, will be a Division Three team again next year.

It’s a point worth remembering as we ruminate over the possibility of a long overdue Royal revival but then the case of Westmeath, last year’s inaugural winners of the Tailteann Cup and a county that celebrated that achievement with no restraint, provides a counterpoint to any undue levels of scepticism.

Dessie Dolan’s side played in that same third tier of the league this season, where they finished two points and one place adrift of Down, but they proved to be a more than capable opponent for far more illustrious opposition in the All-Ireland group stage.

The midland side, turfed out of Leinster at the first time of asking by Louth, was desperately unlucky to lose out to Armagh in Group 2, they had the better of Galway for three quarters in Mullingar, and they claimed a draw against Tyrone before taking their leave of the competition.

Meath hit a rocky mid-season slump with a run of six games without a win that spanned the back end of their league campaign and a gut-check of an opening Leinster Championship loss to Offaly but the sense within is one of obvious improvement.

And maybe no little impatience.

“If we got into the Sam Maguire two months ago we probably weren’t ready but I’d love if we could get into the quarter-final or a group stage now because we have improved so much,” said O’Rourke.

“It has been the most fantastic experience to get involved with a committed group of players. I’ve been involved in management at club and schools level for 40 years but the commitment by these fellas has surpassed anything I have been involved with.”

O’Rourke’s chops as a manager, after years of providing opinions from the comfort of the pundits coach, faced a serious test when the side fell into that rut. There were mocking references to his desire to play a long, kick-passing game in an era where lateral passes are all too often the way forward and a suspicion that defence was a new language to him.

If he was naïve at first - and he probably wouldn’t put it that way himself - then there was little evidence of that at the weekend as they made life as difficult for Down’s attack with numbers at the back while doing just about enough at the far end to get over the line. If it wasn’t perfect then it was effective on the day.

“Well, sure we got plenty of criticism that we had no idea how to defend for most of the year and we were doing our best and it just wasn't working,” he laughed, “so we did put a lot of effort into it over the last six months.” O’Rourke is entitled to be thrilled with his first season in charge and a win at the weekend that he described as equal to anything he achieved as a player with Meath (two All-Irelands and five Leinsters) or Skryne (two county titles).

That there is talent within the county should have been obvious in their claiming of three of the last five Leinster minors as well as the 2021 All-Ireland and O’Rourke’s brains trust spread the net wide to bring the best of what was out there in the club game into the fold.

Close to thirty players have been used this summer.

That loss to Offaly was the turning point of their season in more than just the obvious way. Youth was given more of a fling from the Tailteann opener against Tipperary onwards and only four of their starters here against Down had been in the XV that opened the league down in Cork.

There is a road yet to be travelled, as Dublin’s progression to another All-Ireland final in the hours after this triumph would attest to, but you learn to walk before breaking into a run and Meath are entitled to believe that they may just be getting back on their feet again.

Scorers for Down: P Havern (0-4, 0-3 frees); R Johnston and L Kerr (both 0-2); N Kane (0-2, 0-1 free); O Murdock, S Johnston, A Gilmore and C Doherty (all 0-1).

Scorers for Meath: J O’Connor (1-2); J Flynn (0-4); R Jones (1-1); M Costello (0-3, 0-2 frees); C Hickey (0-2); J Morris (0-1).

Down: N Kane; P McCarthy, P Laverty, A Doherty; M Rooney, C Doherty, D Magill; D Guinness, O Murdock; S Johnston, L Kerr, R Mason; E Branagan, P Havern, R Johnston.

Subs: S Annett for Mason (43); D McAleenan for S Johnston (55); A Gilmore for Magill (59); P Branagan for McCarthy (60); R McEvoy for Guinness (63).

Meath: S Brennan; A O’Neill, R Ryan, C Caulfield; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; R Jones, C Gray; J Flynn, J McEntee, C Hickey; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch.

Subs: J O’Connor for Lynch (47); C O’Sullivan for McEntee (53): H O’Higgins for Caulfield (57); D Lenihan for Morris (66); D McGowan for Hickey (69).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).