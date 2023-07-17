Croke Park insist Louth GAA cease stadium plans pending a review

The GAA and Louth County Board are at loggerheads over the county’s new stadium construction with Croke Park insisting they cease plans for the venture pending a review.

As reported by the Irish Examiner on Friday, there was disagreement between the parties about the €25 million, 14,000-capacity venue outside Dundalk in relation to proof of Louth’s funding.

Croke Park are understood to be concerned about other aspects to the project and at that evening’s Management Committee meeting and Saturday’s convening of Central Council they agreed to order Louth to halt work beginning on the site today.

A press release about decisions taken at the meetings read: “It was agreed to instruct Coiste Contae an Lú not to proceed with the current plans for a new Stadium pending a reassessment.”

However, local reports indicate Louth fully intend on commencing construction today in defiance of Croke Park, who they are hoping will provide a large portion of the remaining €7m they claim they require to fund the project.

Louth GAA claim to have sourced €14.8m from the Government’s Immigrant Investor Programme but have not received all of that money, while they hope to raise the remainder of the stadium bill from national and provincial GAA grants, stadium naming rights, long-term seat sales and possibly a loan.

Speaking at last Wednesday’s hearing of the Joint-Oireachtas committee on tourism, culture, arts, sports and media, Louth chairman and Independent TD Fitzpatrick admitted they had financial difficulties in sourcing finances for the stadium. “We’re trying to build a stadium at the moment and we just don’t have the money,” he said. “We are trying very, very hard.”

Meanwhile, Cork GAA have been given the go-ahead by the GAA’s governing bodies for Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host a second rugby game in 15 months. Munster will face New Zealand’s Canterbury Crusaders at the stadium on February 3 with a 5pm kick-off.

A decision on the future of the Allianz Football League finals won’t be made until September ahead of Special Congress on September 30. Although a majority of counties support the disbanding of them, Central Council may choose to retain them.

At that Special Congress, a reformatted Official Guide is to be debated after Central Council sign off on motions next month. Special Congress will also vote on the 40% gender balance proposals to reconstitute Management Committee.

Central Competitions Control Committee and development CCC recommendations to change the structure of the minor championships among other competitions were also approved.