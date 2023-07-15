'It took all our grit to get over the line' — Farrell relieved as Dubs pass Monaghan test

Manager insists he couldn't understand some of the pre-match commentary which he felt was underestimating the Farney challenge 
JOB DONE: Dublin manager Dessie Farrell, left, and Cormac Costello during Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Monaghan at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 20:43
Maurice Brosnan

Despite a seven-point difference in the end, for the guts of an hour Monaghan provided Dublin with a proper test in the All-Ireland semi-final. Dessie Farrell saw that coming. Everyone else should have as well.

“I think anyone doing proper analysis on Monaghan would see that,” the Dublin manager said after their 1-17 to 0-13 victory. “I've never seen an improvement in a team like it in my time being involved in management. I know they had some poor performances earlier but the adjustments they made all the way through… Very cohesive, everyone really comfortable with the game plan.

“It went as we expected would you believe. I couldn't understand the narrative around this game, not that I pay a huge amount of attention to it but definitely some of it was getting through and it wasn't making sense to me.

“We knew the type of game that Monaghan were going to bring today and we knew it was going to be a really tough encounter and it took all our grit, determination and experience to get over the line.” 

A ruthless closing quarter turned the tie, but Farrell had been ruthless long before that. He once again opted not to start Ciaran Kilkenny. Niall Scully picked up a black card in the first half for a trip on Conor McCarthy and immediately after he returned to the field, he was replaced by the six-time All-Star.

Why is Kilkenny not starting?

“No reason not to start him,” replied Farrell. “We talk about this a lot, we’ve 39 players on the squad. 26 get to travel on match day. 15 get to start. From a strategic perspective, we saw the last couple of seasons that not having that strength in depth on the bench ended up biting us. It is something we’re trying to manage this year.

“It has been Ciaran the last two games, Jack as well. Tom Lahiff, Daire Newcombe, David O’Hanlon, fellas who haven’t put a foot wrong through the National League are not getting game time either.” 

On the injury front, Sean Bugler was a late withdrawal from the matchday panel. Paddy Small took his place in the starting side with Ross McGarry coming into the 26. They are still not sure if Bugler will make it back for the All-Ireland decider.

“He has a calf injury. It’s a niggly type of one. We’ll be hoping to get him right,” Farrell said.

After two years of semi-final losses Dublin are back on the big stage once again. Division 2 champions. Leinster champions. Two out of three boxes ticked.

“You just have to look at the season. It is a campaign and we look at it in different phases. You set your targets or your objectives for the first phase, second phase, third phase, so thankfully we're on track. The third phase is the most important and we have a massive game coming up in two weeks.”

<p>SHOW OF APPRECIATION: Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan, left, and Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Monaghan at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

