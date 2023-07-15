‘We did a lot of video work, but we hadn’t seen that’ - Dublin evolving with every passing game

So the sun starts to set on a football championship that never really emanated any warmth. After some bright rays in the previous two campaigns, 2023 has materialised like a relapse, so much so that the quarter-final provoked an ominous question: Are Dublin back?

In several senses, this throwback season has not been met with unanimous approval. All of the negative hallmarks of the prior decade appeared once again to chill neutrals. If it wasn’t dull spectacles, it was one-sided affairs. We’ve travelled this gloomy road before. These conservative styles and hammerings are recognisable. At their country-ruling peak, Dublin delivered destruction. Matches felt inevitable. The opposition felt helpless. In 2018, the average margin of victory in Dublin’s championship games was 12.

Fast forward to this, ‘the most open championship of all time’, and somehow Dublin’s average margin is precisely the same. Before the final round of the group series, Sligo manager Tony McEntee stood on the field speaking to media in Dr Hyde Park and cast his mind forward to their next challenge. He knew the elevation Dublin were operating at. It was unscalable.

“As much as I’d love to tell you that we’re here to win these games, it’s just not practical or honest. Beating Dublin is not on the horizon here, but competing against Dublin is, and how long we can do that for is what’s important.”

Sligo were still in contention for a preliminary quarter-final spot that day. They needed Roscommon to beat Kildare and bring it to scoring difference. In the end, Kildare triumphed while they went down 3-23 to 0-8. It was a showing that underlined Dublin’s Sam Maguire Cup credentials.

Sligo captain Niall Murphy is still not sure if they approached that tie in the right manner.

“It is probably the only game I ever went into hearing that from management,” he says. “We would have discussed it as a team. It was kind of accepted we don’t have a chance here. It was a difficult one. It didn’t help us really, but we still went into that game fighting for something. With the points difference and all. At least there was something to aim for.

“I would have said a large cohort accepted we wouldn’t win the game. There was a small cohort saying, ‘who knows?’ The fact we had something to play for helped. But then in the Connacht final for example, a large cohort agreed we could win that game. I suppose it is hearing from management too, it is just a difficult one.”

Monaghan face a similar challenge in bridging that psychological gap. A big championship victory in Croke Park is unfamiliar territory. Are they convinced they can break new ground?

Dublin have been here before and their old masters are still leading the way. Stephen Cluxton’s return has seen a marked improvement in their net points per kickout. James McCarthy was Man of the Match against Mayo. 34-year-old Michael Fitzsimons was entrusted with the responsibility of tracking flyer Tommy Conroy. Those three are all searching for an unprecedented ninth senior All-Ireland title. And they are playing like a team without any medals.

Was this all part of the plan? A prolonged ploy to peak for the summer? Whatever about training loads and supporter apathy, for players championship is still championship. No holds barred from the off.

“There is just a natural difference between league and championship,” says Roscommon star Enda Smith. “The stakes feel different. A league game, you are looking for points here and there. But championship is all out.

“I heard people talk about the groups and three getting out, but now we see how important it was to come first. That got lost. Psychologically it was important for a team to get a bit of form but also getting straight to a quarter-final was huge.

“As for the provincials, we were going full hog to beat Mayo. We were going full hog to beat Galway too. We wanted to win our province. I think you need that desire. I’d question anyone who says different.”

What does develop is the system. Every game road tests the gameplan and the nature of the competition meant Dublin always had a chance to refine it. In the Leinster Championship, Kildare went stride-for-stride with their rivals before falling short by two points. At the start of June, they met again at Nowlan Park.

“They were more intense when we played them in the group game a few weeks later, but they changed,” recalls Kildare midfielder Kevin O’Callaghan.

“They went man-on-man to encourage that kickpass. We were forcing it a little bit in response and they pushed Con (O’Callaghan) to 11 which we haven’t seen. They tweaked it from how they played even from the game before. Everyone saw the clip where Roscommon kept the ball, and they sat off.”

The infamous six-minute spell of possession. Smith has since said several times the reaction to that passage bemused him. It wasn’t planned. Dublin’s approach allowed them to keep the ball and suddenly, they adapted so Roscommon couldn’t replicate it again.

“People remember those six minutes and forget the 35 that came after,” Smith says with a laugh. “They came out after half-time and put a huge squeeze on us sure. They got change out of it too. They turned the game with a big press. There is no doubt they will pay front-foot football tomorrow.

“They will not let Monaghan have the ball. Monaghan can do that, what they did in the group stage against Derry reminded me of us against Mayo. But Dublin won’t take a step back. Maybe that six minutes was a catalyst, but they haven’t stepped off since.”

That is the most noticeable element of their season. Dublin do not stand still. After that Leinster championship clash, Kildare’s analysis team produced a shot map that showed how they didn’t concede any scoring chance inside the high-percentage D. Four weeks later Dessie Farrell’s side adjusted and cut through with new personnel and kick passes out of their defence.

Because of the condensed nature of the calendar and a sizeable capital-based contingent, Sligo used Friday nights for their analysis sessions and focused on the opposition. Murphy saw a catalogue of Dublin footage and last week he still saw something different.

“Brian Howard, they hadn’t seemed to play a sweeper at all. That was something different. They didn’t show that card all year. We did a lot of video work, but we hadn’t seen that.”

None of this is drastic change. That was never the requirement. This brand-new format ensures growth. At no point this year was the ask to be perfect. Dublin just had to continually improve.

“We learned as games went on in loads of ways, especially attacking-wise,” explains Smith.

“We weren’t opening teams up enough, that was an eye-opener. There was a big shift about that. We put a big emphasis in on probing down one side and shifting it to the other side quicker.

“I suppose we were too happy to flute around in the middle with a few handpasses that weren’t really shifting a defence.

“The Kildare game, we really malfunctioned on their kickouts. We’d only six days to fix that but we did so much better against Cork. That is the one thing about this championship, you are evolving as you go.”

If there is any lesson in this season it is that. Get better, day by day.