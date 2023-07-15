GAA previews: If champions stay patient, goal opportunities will come

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Derry v Kerry, Croke Park 4pm (J. McQuillan, Cavan) Live RTÉ, BBC.

After posting the four All-Ireland semi-finalists’ respective goal concessions (Kerry one goal in six games, Dublin two in seven, Monaghan three in seven and Derry six in seven) on Twitter, one word came back from a wise Tyrone football man: Tally.

No doubt Kerry’s outside coach Paddy Tally is making his mark (to think Jack O’Connor had to defend his presence). Only Cormac Costello and Eoghan MacLaughlin have beaten Shane Ryan across 11 SFC games. Another clean sheet may come tomorrow but Derry present a myriad of conundrums.

They won’t turn over the ball as easily as Tyrone, move the ball quicker and have players whose direct running can punch holes, but providing Kerry appreciate the workload involved they can manage a lot of that.

Last year’s Galway-Derry All-Ireland semi-final will have been watched carefully by O’Connor and his management team. Galway were incredibly patient and if Kerry are as able to hold onto the ball they will carve openings.

Derry are more evolved than 12 months ago. Their bench is better, they aren’t as two-dimensional in attack, Brendan Rogers has reinvigorated midfield where his partnership with Conor Glass is the country's form unit. Ciarán McFaul’s return has strengthened them.

Two years ago, Kerry might not have had the spacial or tactical awareness to smother a Derry. To expect them to win in comfort is not realistic. But there are goals for them in this game that they will need to take. Perhaps an edgy three-point in which David Clifford may need more of a dig-out than other games.

Verdict: Kerry.

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park 5:30pm (S. Hurson, Tyrone) Live RTÉ, BBC.

To suggest Monaghan are in bonus territory risks a chorus of boos from the county but by their own standards they are marginally ahead of where they should be.

Having beaten one team that finished above them in Division 1 this year in Tyrone, they face a side they dumped out of the top flight last year and Dessie Farrell mentioned that fact last Sunday week.

Because they don’t engage as much as Mayo, Vinny Corey’s team shouldn’t be subject to the same Dublin third quarter blitz. That’s not to say they won’t be sustained pressure but they should avoid the same flurry of scores.

They also have too many players in form not to be competitive for good stretches. Is Karl O’Connell or Conor McCarthy the most in-form wing back in the game right now (personally, O’Connell)? Dublin won’t want either too prominent.

Giving that pair enough to think about will be in Farrell’s planning. Ordering Colm Basquel or Con O’Callaghan to spend some time loitering in the wing forwards areas might ensure O’Connell and McCarthy are spending as much time on their heels as their toes. Monaghan demand that respect.

Basquel’s form and Seán Bugler's have been boons for Dublin and allowed Farrell to populate his bench with stardom. To call on Ciarán Kilkenny, Paul Mannion, Jack McCaffrey and Paddy Small from the reserves is a luxury no other team has. They should be required here more than last time.

Monaghan don’t cope well with expectation. Just as well they are not predicted to win then, because they thrive when dismissed. But Dublin’s depth of talent should mean they outsurvive the great survivors.

Verdict: Dublin.

Tailteann Cup final: Down v Meath, Croke Park 3pm (N. Mooney, Cavan) Live RTÉ.

As they face off for the second time in this competition, the final pairing has evoked plenty of strolls down memory lane this week. At the same time, the promotion of the game has been excellent and at times has put the build-up to the All-Ireland semi-finals in the shade. Meath came out on top in the group stage but Down’s graph since has been stunning and the eight goals they scored against Laois will have put Meath on notice that they will be facing a different animal. Down are exuding energy and as well as Meath might look to reserve stores of it by making the football do the work and having the benefit of a battle against Antrim in their semi-final they may find the going too good for them.

Verdict: Down.