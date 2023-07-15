O'Callaghan: Cork hitting their peak at right time

A rejuvenated Cork are hitting their peak ahead of Saturday’s TG4 All-Ireland LGFA quarter-final with Armagh according to captain Máire O’Callaghan.

Armagh stand in the way of Cork making a first semi-finals appearance since 2021 and anxious to atone for last year’s quarter-final exit at the hands of Mayo.

Under Shane McCormack, the Orchard county has enjoyed a terrific 2023 including winning the National League Division 2 title without losing a game.

Armagh bounced back from a surprise Ulster final loss to Donegal by defeating Laois and Mayo to reach the last eight of this year’s All-Ireland SFC.

That win over Mayo was noteworthy for Aimee Mackin’s last-minute penalty winner. Mackin is the star of Armagh’s team but this is far from a one-woman show.

Bláithín Mackin, Kelly Mallon, Lauren McConville and Clodagh McCambridge provide a steely spine to an Ulster side capable of building on their Mayo victory.

“Everyone on the Cork team is aware of the challenge facing us against Armagh,” Cork LGFA senior captain Máire O’Callaghan commented.

“They are in really good form at the moment and had two great wins during the group stages. That Mayo game went down to the wire but they were able to carve out a victory. That will stand to Armagh.

“We are aware of how difficult a task this game is going to be. Armagh a very balanced team. The Mackin’s get a lot of the headlines but we know that there are a lot of other talented players on that team as well.

“Cork hasn’t met Armagh many times in the championship. The last time we played them was in the group stages back in 2019. Armagh beat us by a point (4-9 to 3-11) that day in Tullamore.

“So no one will be taking anything for granted. We have to bring the same form, the same bite that we showed against Tipperary and bring it up another notch.”

Mourneabbey stalwart Máire O’Callaghan was one of seven players to find the back of the net in Cork’s recent 8-12 to 2-3 All-Ireland SFC trouncing of Tipperary.

The Cork captain and her teammate's sharpness and hunger were evident that day in Clonakilty. The performance more so than the result represented a marked advancement on the Rebels’ previous loss away to Galway.

Steadily improving over the past number of months, Shane Ronayne’s side requires an even better display if an in-form Armagh are to be knocked out.

“That loss to Galway hammered home that we no longer had any second chances,” the Cork LGFA senior captain noted.

“So we had to make sure there would be no more regrets and that we were getting the best out of ourselves. I know we have had a number of unfortunate injuries but we have an extremely strong panel.

“There has been an added bite in training, definitely. People are fighting to get on the (starting) fifteen. Despite those injuries, there is serious competition which is really good because it drives everyone on.

“Cork is reaping the benefits of that and it showed in the Tipperary performance. Management have put a lot of thought into their planning and making sure that we are peaking at the right time. Hopefully that form will continue.”

O’Callaghan’s point about the depth of Cork’s squad is well made when you consider Shane Ronayne is able to call upon Katie Quirke to replace an injured Eimear Kiely.

Other than that enforced change, it will be the same fifteen that lined out against Tipperary when Cork takes the field in Armagh.

Negotiating the logistics an eight-hour round-trip to the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds saw Cork take the sensible option of staying overnight just outside Dundalk on the eve of their most important game of the year.

“It was absolutely vital that we completed the best possible preparation for dealing with such a long journey,” Máire O’Callaghan commented.

“Travelling up the day before and staying overnight was the right thing to do. We are very lucky in that we (Cork) have that option thanks to our county board’s support.

“They are putting us up in a hotel and we are not taking that for granted. Not every county would have that option so we are lucky to have the best possible preparation. Getting the main bulk of the journey out of the way on the Friday means the squad is very happy with our preparations.”

Injury-free and back to her best in a Cork jersey, was midfielder Máire O’Callaghan’s goal in the win over Tipperary a sign of things to come this weekend?

“Oh that’s the expected criteria now going forward (laughs)!” O’Callaghan said.

“I’m grateful that I am injury-free and delighted to be finding a bit of form right now coming into the business end of the championship.”

FIXTURE

TG4 All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final Armagh vs. Cork in the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh at 3:30pm. (Live on TG4).