The key All-Ireland semi-final battlegrounds 

How will Dublin and Monaghan deal with deep punch power?

Croke Park founds its full voice against Mayo. At various points, Dublin fans on Hill 16 had reason to roar. Colm Basquel’s second goal came at that end. When Jack McCaffrey came on, his reception was deafening. For the final quarter, it was a lyrical mix of Alive Alive-O and Cheerio, Cheerio.

And that noise peaked for their captain. Every time James McCarthy rampaged forward, the stadium was electrified. His punching power is awesome and everyone knew it. Immediately, Dublin sprinted in support while Mayo scurried in panic. In total McCarthy scored two points.

Monaghan must track that. Gary Mohan and Darren Hughes started in midfield vs Armagh. They are old-school fetchers, but McCarthy’s mobility will pose a stiff challenge.

The answer could lie further back where Monaghan have a deep-running threat of their own. Conor McCarthy has scored 2-11 from play in the championship, rejuvenated by his move from wing-forward to wing-back. Despite his positioning, the majority of his possessions come in the other half. Karl O’Connell has been one of the stand-out players this season. He personified Monaghan’s defiance in the quarter-final, both with his relentless runs and his refusal to yield.

The wing-back was taken off in extra-time and immediately disagreed with management’s decision, who thought he had taken a knock. They brought him back on four minutes later.

It would be a fitting showdown. McCarthy is 33. O’Connell will celebrate a 35th birthday next month. Both of them just keep on trucking.

Kerry need to press

Derry are one of the most efficient teams when it comes to turning attacks into shots. Even though their conversion was poor against Cork, they still managed to turn 32 attacks into 26 shots. In order to slow them down, the opposition either need to have a superb defence or the ability to deny them at source.

Kerry’s press has evolved and varied across the championship. At times they’ve been extremely productive by doing the opposite. By conceding and allowing Tyrone to go short, they were able to establish their set defence and force turnovers repeatedly in their own half.

They tried to press Mayo in Fitzgerald Stadium during the opening round of the Sam Maguire group stages. In that fixture Mayo scored 1-6 from long kickouts. In the second half, Kerry opted to drop to the 45-metre line and allow Colm Reape go short. From 11 short kickouts, Mayo scored 0-3.

This semi-final presents a very different proposition. As Odhran Lynch demonstrated last time out, even when faced with a press he is still capable of getting his kickout off if it is not hyper-aggressive. Cork tried to push eight bodies into Derry’s half in a zonal press and were outmanoeuvred and outnumbered by overloads. Lynch still retained 88% of his restarts.

Dublin had success twice in the league, as did Galway in last year’s championship, when they committed fully. Under their previous two managements, Kerry have deployed a high-court 4-4-4 press successfully. It worked wonders in the 2019 drawn All-Ireland final until Dublin bypassed it for Jack McCaffrey’s goal.

The time has come to do it again.