Down or Offaly face senior trapdoor

Offaly, unlike Down, have only one bite of the cherry, the Mourne women having been unable to defeat Wexford last weekend in the relegation semi-final.
RELEGATION BATTLE: Down Manager Paul Donnelly. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 06:15
Daragh Ó Conchúir

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Relegation Final: Down V Offaly, 12pm, Ngdc Abbotstown 

Being drawn in the same group as Galway and Cork ensured that survival became the primary goal for Down in this year's championship. They would have liked to have done that by beating Clare but couldn’t manage it. They have been reasonably competitive though and did beat subsequent All-Ireland quarter-finalists Antrim in the Ulster final.

Offaly, unlike Down, have only one bite of the cherry, the Mourne women having been unable to defeat Wexford last weekend in the relegation semi-final. Noelle Kennedy’s Midlanders have endured a miserable season. Not being able to call on the sublime talents of Kate Kenny was a big blow and they were relegated from Division 1B to the third tier of the Very League. Siobhán Flannery remains a key leadership figure, however.

Down lost Sorcha McCartan to Cork since winning the intermediate title in 2020 but possess one of the best forwards in the game in Niamh Mallon.

There's also a relegation final in the intermediate grade, with Dublin facing Laois at Banagher (2pm). Both failed to get any sort of positive result in their group and while Laois drew the short straw of going direct to the relegation final, Dublin were seven-point losers to Carlow in the semi-final.

In the Nancy Murray Cup junior semi-finals, Tyrone meet Mayo while Louth take on Wicklow.

