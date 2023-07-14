Limerick on the lookout for new manager as Fitzgerald withdraws from the process

Limerick GAA will begin their search for a new senior football manager immediately following the end of interim manager Mark Fitzgerald’s term.
Kerry native Fitzgerald initially joined the setup as a coach when Mayo’s Ray Dempsey took over from Billy Lee last winter. Dempsey left in March after five national league games. Fitzgerald then took over as manager.
Limerick lost in the Munster championship semi-final against Clare 1-16 to 0-16 and reached the Tailteann Cup quarter-final where they suffered a three-point defeat against Laois.
At the Limerick County Committee meeting on Tuesday, a committee was ratified to carry out the process of appointing the next manager. It is understood Fitzgerald withdrew his name from the process on Thursday. On Friday Limerick released a statement.
“Limerick GAA are seeking expressions of interest for the Limerick Senior Football Managers position.
“Candidates who wish to be put forward for the position must submit their name and details to the Limerick Football Chairman by Friday, July 21st at the following email: Footballchairperson.limerick@gaa.ie.”
Limerick are one of several counties set for a change. Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Tipperary and Laois are also in the process of appointing a new manager.