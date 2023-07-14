Talking points: A redemption story or McKaigue the man for Clifford? 

The Clifford conundrum

When Kerry and Derry met in the 2017 All-Ireland minor final, the individual experiences of David Clifford and Conor McCluskey were at polar extremes. Heaven and hell. Clifford, who captained Kerry to the title, scored 4-4. McCluskey, his marker, was taken off at half-time.

The pain had begun for McCluskey after only 12 seconds when Clifford scored his first goal. Derry didn’t play a sweeper. McCluskey was left completely exposed on probably the best player to ever play minor football, and who could yet become the greatest footballer of all time.

As Clifford joined the Kerry senior squad the following season, nobody knew the impact that experience would have on McCluskey. And yet, Damien McErlain, who managed that minor team and who took over the senior team the following year, had seen enough of McCluskey to hand him his senior debut in 2018. Sunday will be his 52nd senior appearance for the county. He has played every single minute of Derry’s 19 games this season.

He has developed into the top-class defender that many people doubted he could, based on that one performance as a minor. If anything though, that day was the making of him. “To be honest, I’ve tried to block it out as much as I possibly can,” McCluskey said to Neil Loughran in the Irish News back in January. “At the time, maybe I didn’t see it but it really did take me longer than I’d like to admit to get over it.

“On the biggest stage, to get what I felt was a humiliation at the time, my confidence really did take a big hit. In the immediate aftermath, I just thought, ‘I’m never going to be good enough – that’s the senior level, you’re not going to be good enough.’ But then as I reflected on it a bit more, it motivated me to get myself into the physical condition I needed to be to be able to compete with him.

“Obviously it was a big gap that day, so I used it as motivation to try and close that gap, and then you just keep working and working to try and get there. To fully get over it, and nearly stop having nightmares about it, you’d like to have another go.”

As Derry have powered forward at a relentless pace, McCluskey has been one of the key drivers of the machine. Brilliant last year, especially when keeping Shane Walsh scoreless from play in the All-Ireland semi-final, McCluskey ended the season as an All-Star nominee. He has been outstanding again this year.

It would be the ultimate redemption story now if McCluskey could somehow do a man-marking job on Clifford. But Derry won’t be brave enough to even tempt to try and write that glorious script. They’ll surely keep it simpler and opt for the reliability of their most trusted man-maker – Chrissy McKaigue.

McKaigue is a study in concentration and alertness for 70-plus minutes, an exemplar of a stopper. McKaigue actually enjoys and thrives in that role. “The kids at school that I teach would say it’s not a very glamorous task but every team needs stoppers,” he said last year. “It’s hugely fulfilling.”

Keeping Clifford at bay would be his most fulfilling to date but McKaigue has a good track record of blotting out big names. McKaigue first really made his name as a man-marker in the 2017 All-Ireland club semi-final against St Vincent’s, when he limited Diarmuid Connolly to one point. On the same day, McKaigue went forward to kick four points, which was pivotal to Slaughtneil’s success that day.

McKaigue always had that scoring ability in his locker but he has refined his duties with Derry since they morphed into the machine they have now become. McKaigue is 34 now but he has also accepted the cog he needs to be for the machine to fully function the way it does.

In last year’s championship, McKaigue gave a masterclass in man-marking, keeping Jack McCarron, Paddy McBrearty, Keelan Sexton and Rob Finnerty scoreless. The only player that scored off him was Darren McCurry, who hit two points, both of which were incredible scores.

McKaigue hasn’t been as consistent this season, but he has still taken out some key players. In their opening game against Fermanagh, McKaigue struggled on Ultan Kelm, who, in fairness, is one of the fastest players in the game. Brilliant on McCarron again in the Ulster semi-final, when McCarron was again held scoreless, McKaigue did well on Rian O’Neill in the Ulster final, even if O’Neill did kick two points. McKaigue though, was skinned by Oisin Gallen in Ballyfofey in the round robin. Derry eventually had to switch McCluskey onto Gallen late on. When he returned to Croke Park, McKaigue kept Stephen Sherlock scoreless against Cork.

McKaigue will just focus on Clifford, nothing else. Kerry will be aware that if Clifford plays close to goal that Conor Glass will sweep in front of him. That may see Clifford play deeper again, as he did against Tyrone, to try and open up the space inside for the other Kerry forwards.

Can McKaigue keep pace with Clifford out in those vast plains of Croke Park? Clifford may not have the pace of Kelm but McKaigue would still struggle to match his stride if Clifford takes off.

Whatever Clifford does, Derry will surely trust McKaigue with trying to shut him down. If he can’t, Padraig McGrogan might be handed that role, just as he was in the second half of the 2017 All-Ireland minor final.

In any case, it’s extremely unlikely McCluskey will find himself back on Clifford again. If he did though, and McCluskey somehow managed to tie down Clifford, it would be one of the GAA’s great redemptive stories.

Do Dublin struggle with massed defences or is it just a myth?

Dublin had never experienced anything like it. Just four points scored in one half of football. In Croke Park? In that opening half of the Division 2 league final in April, Derry looked on track to hit their average concession rate of 0-10. Drilling down into the detail though, Derry were lucky that Dublin’s tally wasn’t far higher.

Dublin had kicked five wides. They should have had two goals. By the end of the match, Derry only had conceded ten scores but four of those were goals. Dublin could have had three more goals in that second half if Daire Newcombe, Seán Bugler and Killian O’Gara had taken their chances. In total, Dublin created nine goalscoring chances against Derry. The league is always only the league but Derry had still only shipped three goals in their previous seven games.

And yet, the evidence all season is that Dublin have struggled to break down the kind of mass defence, with low blocks, that Monaghan are sure to bring to Croke Park now.

Dublin players, from left, Brian Howard, Niall Scully, Con O'Callaghan, Stephen Cluxton, Eoin Murchan, Seán Bugler and Lee Gannon during the National Anthem before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Dublin struggled to break down Louth early on in their key league game in Croke Park in March. When Louth were more adventurous in the Leinster final, especially in how they overloaded their kickout, Dublin destroyed them. When Kildare were more cautious and defensive in the Leinster semi-final, they almost beat Dublin. When Kildare were more expansive in their round robin meeting, Dublin took them apart.

So when a team sits in, as Monaghan are sure to do, are Dublin vulnerable? Monaghan certainly won’t be as open as Mayo were. On the otherhand, Dublin reached a level that day that they hadn’t produced all year. With all their players back now, are Dublin ready now to emphatically prove that there is no better team in the country better equipped to break down a massed defence, especially in Croke Park, than the Dubs?

For all the talk about Monaghan’s defence anyway, they have still conceded an average of 0-18 per game. Did Armagh’s approach in the quarter-final overplay just how strong Monaghan’s defensive set-up actually is?

Down’s Kilcoo influence

When Down dismantled Laois in the Tailteann Cup semi-final, scoring eight goals, a number of those goals had Kilcoo fingerprints smeared all over them; relentless pace, hard runners coming off the shoulder, lethal counter-attacks. Moreover, the hunger and intensity Down played with all afternoon was almost a mirror image of a side that had dominated the club championship for over a decade.

During that decade, the anomaly and enigma of Down football was deeply intertwined with the riddle of Kilcoo. Plenty of successful clubs in the past have chosen to focus on their own corner than commit to a county team. But that was all the harder for the Down public to accept when Kilcoo were so good and Down were so poor.

When Cavan hammered Down in last year’s Tailteann Cup, the then reigning All-Ireland club champions had only one representative on the squad - Niall Kane. Ryan McEvoy had been part of the panel for the Ulster championship but left before the Tailteann Cup. Now? Nine Kilcoo players are on board the train being steered Conor Laverty of Kilcoo.

Laverty’s arrival was bound to change the dynamic but it was also certain to radically alter the culture. Down’s attitude towards the Tailteann Cup last year was a reflection of their mindset and overall commitment to Down. “I don’t care about it (Tailteann Cup),” said Barry O’Hagan. “It’s pointless.” What right had Down to turn their noses up to a national competition? Down failed to win a single game in league or championship last year. They lost their three championship matches in 2021 and 2022 by an aggregate margin of 35 points. Down have always had a natural cockiness but O’Hagan’s attitude smacked of delusion.

After guiding the Down U20s to Ulster titles in 2021 and 2023, Laverty was the right man for the job. Because Kilcoo are so unpopular in the county, Laverty is still trying to win over people in Down. He has worked hard in trying to overcome those obstacles, but Laverty also appreciates how success – especially now against Meath – would be the greatest means of convincing everyone that this ship is on the right course.