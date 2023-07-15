Black days and big shocks - the chequered history of Derry v Kerry

“I thought they would beat us home.”

– Mick O’Dwyer after Kerry’s poor start in their 1970 All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Derry.

Don’t try and tell Micheál Ó Sé that Kerry and Derry don’t have history. Between 1970 and ’73, the An Ghaeltacht man lined out at half-back against Derry in four semi-finals, the 1970 championship clash and three league bouts in ’71, ’72 and ’73.

He was 12 when Mick O’Connell and Jim McKeever rutted like stags in the 1958 All-Ireland semi-final. He wasn’t at the age but the tales of the match when Derry defied the odds to down a heavily-fancied Kerry side, most of whom had won two of the previous five All-Irelands, coloured his formative years.

Ten years later and he was lining out with his hero O’Connell. Two more and he was helping O’Connell avenge that ’58 defeat although they had struggled early on when Valentia icon left the field with a knee injury five minutes into the game, the rub of olive oil sourced from a supporter in the Hogan Stand proving restorative treatment for the 33-year-old.

“Derry were all over us,” Ó Sé recalls vividly. “There was a period when Mick O’Connell went off with a knee injury for a 10-minute period and Derry were pumping the ball non-stop into the backs and we were under pressure. They should have been well ahead at half-time but they were very wayward with their shooting and only a few points ahead.

“They missed some glorious chances. I remember Seán O’Connell having a penalty and Johnny Culloty saved it. It was completely different in the second half, Kerry took control and won convincingly. In that period, Mickey Niblock also had a penalty that went inches wide of the post. That was Derry’s second-ever appearance in a semi-final.”

Nine months later and on their way to the first of four consecutive Division 1 titles, Kerry slipped past Derry in the semi-final. “Kerry won by a single point but the margin should have been bigger,” says Ó Sé. “We were seven or eight points up with 16 minutes to go.”

The margin was three points greater when they faced each other at the same stage the following April, Ó Sé feeling Kerry were fortunate to win. “This game should have gone Derry’s way but that old failing of not having scoring power again. I remember a terrible miss by Seán O’Connell when he had the goal at his mercy at the edge of the square but he somehow managed to put the ball to the wrong side of the post.”

By the time 1973 came around and they were scheduled to clash again in Croke Park, Derry were sore. The game finished level courtesy of a late Brendan Lynch equalising free for Kerry but there would be no replay as Derry objected to the officiating of Dublin referee Paul Kelly, who was assaulted after the final whistle.

Derry players Chris Browne and Tom Quinn had been sent off in the second half of an ill-tempered game that escalated into a riot when Gardaí were also struck, according to the Irish Times GAA correspondent Paddy Downey. “Regrettably, the brutal scene put sport, in the name of Gaelic football, to shame,” he wrote in his report.

“It was called ‘a black day for the GAA’ with disgraceful scenes,” Ó Sé tells. “The game ended in a draw and afterwards violence erupted. I didn’t take any notice of there being anything wrong in the game for either side but spectators got involved.

“Derry felt hard done by, I think, and attacked the referee Paul Kelly. They sensed they had the beating of Kerry if not for all of the game. During it, I remember Paudie Lynch got injured, Donal Kavanagh was on the ground and you could see blood all over his face.

“Derry were still on top with 13 men and three points up but bit by bit Kerry reeled them back and Mick O’Dwyer was scoring well. And there was a kicked point from all of 60 yards by Donie O’Sullivan, who had a mighty game that day. That brought it back to a point.

“I don’t know who was fouled for Brendan Lynch’s free but something was said and Paul Kelly brought the ball in. Derry refused to play the replay as far as I remember. Fists and boots were thrown at Paul Kelly. Even Seán Ó Siocháin didn’t escape the trouble – he was assaulted in the tunnel. We had a few clashes, alright.”

Fifty years on and Ó Sé doesn’t expect a repeat on Sunday. He’ll travel to Dublin today albeit with a heavy heart. On occasions like this, he misses his great friend Páidí Ó Sé with whom he would often drive to games.

The two men had played cards hours before PÓ took his last breath in December 2012 and his absence is felt greatly. “We would be in Croke Park together this Sunday,” Ó Sé says wistfully. “I miss his company. You couldn’t but miss someone like Páidí – he was a one-off. Salt of the earth, he would do anything for you. You couldn’t have a better friend. We missed him terribly. Not just me, all the parish miss him.”

Tomorrow, they will cheer on their man Brian Ó Beaglaoich, whose grandmother was Ó Sé’s aunt, hoping he sees some action from the bench. After their glory years of the early 2000s when the Ó Sé brothers, Dara Ó Cinnéide and Aodán Mac Gearailt were shining at club and county level, it’s essential that great outpost of Gaelic football retains heroes.

This past week, Ó Cinnéide recalled the writer John Moriarty’s words to Weeshie Fogarty in an interview 20 years ago when he spoke of Kerry flags “flying in secret places all over the country. It’s almost like a Christmas candle in the lighting in the window of some house in some hidden place and no one will ever see it. It is there to tell the Kerry team that up here where no one but ourselves will see it we have a flag flying for them.”

In a way Ó Beaglaoich is that flag that flies, that candle that glows. “We had no field of our own until 1985,” Ó Sé reminds. “We just trained in the fields and down the strand and up the mountains. It’s a religion in An Ghaeltacht.”

For so many, the evocative voice of September Sunday lunch-times as he called the All-Ireland minor final games as Gaeilge on RTÉ, the popular Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster’s words are just as clear now in his 77th year. As is his belief that the minor grade has been diminished.

“The minor games were often great games and often better than the senior ones in my book. I really enjoyed them. I don’t think the GAA should have moved away from U18 and U21. It hasn’t done them any favours. U17 is too young. It was a terrific occasion, All-Ireland final day, when you had the minor final. It added to the occasion and it and the grade should never have been changed.”

Not that he is a stick-in-the-mud – far from it – but he bemoans just how the game had deteriorated as a spectacle and moved away from its origins. “Mick O’Connell wouldn’t call it football. He calls it Gaelic alright but not football because so much of the game is done without it. My own thinking is the same. The game has gone to hell altogether. This crowding and packing… all you have to be now is an athlete.

“A few simple rule changes have to be made. If you insisted on four forwards not being allowed to venture beyond midfield, it would stop the crowding. I would cut out passing the ball back to the goalkeeper. Football is meant to be about going forward. You couldn’t recommend it to anybody at the moment.”