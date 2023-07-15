Meath's Jack O'Connor looking to set the tone early

Tailteann Cup final

Down v Meath

Croke Park, 3pm

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

Live on RTÉ TV

ET & winner on the day

For a while there, Jack O'Connor was trying to find his niche with Meath.

Kerry's Jack O'Connor is a household name, the Cork hurling Jack O'Connor won a Munster medal and competed in the 2021 All-Ireland final and the Wexford Jack O'Connor was a key member of their 2019 Leinster title success.

Finally, in May of last year, Meath football's Jack O'Connor made his own significant play to put his name up there in lights.

Lining out against Wicklow in the opening round of the Leinster SFC, he required just nine seconds to hit the net, the fastest ever goal in the football championship.

"I was under a bit of pressure there last year - Rory Grugan from Armagh, he scored after 10 seconds against Donegal. I was fairly sweating then!" smiled O'Connor. "But I reckon the record still stands. Dean Rock used to hold the record I think, his was 13 seconds in the 2020 All-Ireland final."

O'Connor was at it again for Meath more recently, against Down in their final Tailteann Cup group game last month, bursting through on a solo run and dispatching the opening score of the game at Parnell Park.

Which neatly brings us to Saturday's rematch at the nearby, but much more spacious, Croke Park where another fast start from the speedy Curraha man would go down very nicely.

"We've been targeting the first 10 minutes of the last few games because in the league we were struggling to get scores on the board early," said O'Connor.

"If you can get involved in the game early on, it sets a tone. Sometimes you might shy away from it and five minutes might pass before you touch the ball and you feel like you've contributed nothing. I just like to be involved from the get-go."

Like his namesake in the Cork hurling ranks, speed is a big part of O'Connor's game and he has used it to catch out opposing defences early in games.

"Pace is probably one of my stronger attributes so I try to use that as much as possible," said O'Connor, who was called into the Meath senior setup by former boss Andy McEntee in late 2019.

"In fairness to the management, any chance I get they're telling you to always back yourself and to go for it. If there's a one-on-one situation, you have to take a chance and go at them."

Chances are Meath will need to be on it from the word go, and for 70-plus minutes, to overcome this talented Down team who will enter the final as favourites despite that group stage defeat.

Since then they have taken out Cavan, many people's tournament favourites, and hit Laois for 8-16.

In what is a repeat of the 1991 All-Ireland final, Down supporters will be confident that the 17 wides they shot against Meath at Parnell Park last month was an aberration and that the bigger Croke Park surface will play to their strengths.

"They were kind of what we were expecting," said O'Connor of that previous game against Down. "We'd kept a close eye on them. It was the first real test for us I suppose that we'd had in the Tailteann Cup. We were lucky that the first two games went our way and we knew that Down would put up a massive challenge, like they did in the Ulster championship, so we knew what they'd be about. But look, we're just trying to focus on our own game as much as trying to keep an eye on them."

Meath (Tailteann Cup final v Down): S Brennan; A O’Neill, R Ryan, H O’Higgins; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; R Jones, C Gray; D McGowan, J McEntee, J O’Connor; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch.

Subs: H Hogan, C Caulfield, C O’Sullivan, C Hickey, J Flynn, E Frayne, M Flood, D Lenihan, D Moriarty, K Curtis, B Wyer.

Down (Tailteann Cup final v Meath): N Kane; P McCarthy, P Laverty, A Doherty; M Rooney, C Doherty, P Branagan; D Guinness, O Murdock; L Kerr, D McAleenan, D Magill; E Branagan, P Havern, R Johnston.

Subs: J O’Hare, S Annett, R McEvoy, R Carr, S Johnston, R Mason, G Collins, A Gilmore, C Poland, P Fegan, R Magill.