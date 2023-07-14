Páirc Uí Chaoimh lined up for 'Clash of Champions', Munster Rugby confirm

Rugby chiefs are seeking approval to use Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the inaugural 'Clash of Champions', Munster Rugby have confirmed.

The game would see Graham Rowntree's URC champions take on Crusaders on Leeside on Saturday, February 3.

As reported by Eoghan Cormican earlier this month, the Cork GAA executive have sent a submission to Croke Park for the Cork venue to host the fixture. The one-off arrangement will be the subject of a ballot by the GAA’s Central Council on Saturday. Munster took on a South Africa 'A' team last November at the home of Cork GAA. “The rationale is clear," Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan said at the July meeting of the county board. "It is the same as the rationale was for the South Africa rugby game, and that large-scale events represent a key component of stadium business.” “Current targets are based on securing at least three major events within each financial year, and while we had five concerts last year, we had none this year."