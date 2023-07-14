Páirc Uí Chaoimh lined up for 'Clash of Champions', Munster Rugby confirm

The proposal will go before a GAA vote this weekend. 
Páirc Uí Chaoimh lined up for 'Clash of Champions', Munster Rugby confirm

LEESIDE STORY:  Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted a Munster v South Africa selection last November. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 10:08
Examiner Sport

Rugby chiefs are seeking approval to use Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the inaugural 'Clash of Champions', Munster Rugby have confirmed. 

The game would see Graham Rowntree's URC champions take on Crusaders on Leeside on Saturday, February 3. 

As reported by Eoghan Cormican earlier this month, the Cork GAA executive have sent a submission to Croke Park for the Cork venue to host the fixture.

The one-off arrangement will be the subject of a ballot by the GAA’s Central Council on Saturday.

Munster took on a South Africa 'A' team last November at the home of Cork GAA. 

“The rationale is clear," Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan said at the July meeting of the county board. "It is the same as the rationale was for the South Africa rugby game, and that large-scale events represent a key component of stadium business.”

“Current targets are based on securing at least three major events within each financial year, and while we had five concerts last year, we had none this year."

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

More in this section

Over 40% of ladies football county boards paying travel expenses LGFA reports Over 40% of ladies football county boards paying travel expenses LGFA reports
Kerry v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Kerry remain unchanged for semi-final against Derry
Derry v Cork - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Eight observations from the Gaelic football championship
#Cork - Sport
<p>SAME AGAIN: Dublin players, from left, Brian Howard, Niall Scully, Con O'Callaghan, Stephen Cluxton, Eoin Murchan, Seán Bugler and Lee Gannon line up before the Mayo game. Pic: John Sheridan/Sportsfile</p>

Dublin name unchanged side for Monaghan semi-final clash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd