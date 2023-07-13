Over 40% of ladies football county boards paying travel expenses LGFA reports

Over 40% of ladies football county boards are paying travel expenses, a figure that is significantly higher than the 9% of female inter-county players who said in a GPA report earlier this year that they are in receipt of mileage costs.

Of course, the GPA’s State of Play report covers inter-county players from both codes, whereas this new LGFA survey deals exclusively with football.

The survey formed part of a LGFA statement released on Thursday evening which said that recent meetings have taken place between representatives of the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association, contrary to the impression portrayed at Wednesday’s Oireachtas gathering.

At that Oireachtas meeting, GAA director general Tom Ryan said there had been no contact from either the LGFA or Camogie Association on the issue of a female charter, but that the GAA stand ready and willing to offer support if either of the two governing bodies get in touch.

According to the LGFA statement, it has been acknowledged during integration meetings between the three bodies that a charter for inter-county players forms part of the ongoing integration process and “cannot be dealt with in isolation, as constitutionally, the GAA, LGFA and Camogie are three separate Associations”.

Despite this utterance, the LGFA say they are committed to ensuring that a charter is in place for players ahead of the 2024 season. This commitment, the statement added, was reiterated during a meeting with the GPA on Thursday.

The questions put to all county boards for the LGFA spend survey were in line with areas currently included in the male GAA charter.

42% of county boards said they are paying some form of travel expenses to their players. One county said they pay 40c per mile to girls travelling from more than 50km away. Another county said they have forked out €5,000 in player expenses this year.

Other findings from the survey were that 94% of teams have a strength and conditioning coach (versus 64% in the state of play report); 97% of teams have access to a team nutritionist (versus 51% in the state of play report); and 88% of teams have access to a gym (versus 64% in the state of play report).

“At this juncture, the LGFA wishes to reiterate its ongoing commitment to an enhanced playing and training environment for inter-county players.

“This is of huge importance to the LGFA and significant strides have been made in recent times in this regard.

“Contrary to some recent commentary, this commitment to progress has been ongoing and progressing on an annual basis since initial support was approved in 2016.”