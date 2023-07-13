Over 40% of ladies football county boards paying travel expenses LGFA reports

LGFA say they are committed to ensuring charter in place for 2024 season.
Over 40% of ladies football county boards paying travel expenses LGFA reports

EXPENSES ROW: Over 40% of ladies football county boards are paying travel expenses report the LGFA. Pic: Brendan Gleeson

Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 21:27
Eoghan Cormican

Over 40% of ladies football county boards are paying travel expenses, a figure that is significantly higher than the 9% of female inter-county players who said in a GPA report earlier this year that they are in receipt of mileage costs.

Of course, the GPA’s State of Play report covers inter-county players from both codes, whereas this new LGFA survey deals exclusively with football.

The survey formed part of a LGFA statement released on Thursday evening which said that recent meetings have taken place between representatives of the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association, contrary to the impression portrayed at Wednesday’s Oireachtas gathering.

At that Oireachtas meeting, GAA director general Tom Ryan said there had been no contact from either the LGFA or Camogie Association on the issue of a female charter, but that the GAA stand ready and willing to offer support if either of the two governing bodies get in touch.

According to the LGFA statement, it has been acknowledged during integration meetings between the three bodies that a charter for inter-county players forms part of the ongoing integration process and “cannot be dealt with in isolation, as constitutionally, the GAA, LGFA and Camogie are three separate Associations”.

Despite this utterance, the LGFA say they are committed to ensuring that a charter is in place for players ahead of the 2024 season. This commitment, the statement added, was reiterated during a meeting with the GPA on Thursday.

The questions put to all county boards for the LGFA spend survey were in line with areas currently included in the male GAA charter.

42% of county boards said they are paying some form of travel expenses to their players. One county said they pay 40c per mile to girls travelling from more than 50km away. Another county said they have forked out €5,000 in player expenses this year.

Other findings from the survey were that 94% of teams have a strength and conditioning coach (versus 64% in the state of play report); 97% of teams have access to a team nutritionist (versus 51% in the state of play report); and 88% of teams have access to a gym (versus 64% in the state of play report).

“At this juncture, the LGFA wishes to reiterate its ongoing commitment to an enhanced playing and training environment for inter-county players.

“This is of huge importance to the LGFA and significant strides have been made in recent times in this regard.

“Contrary to some recent commentary, this commitment to progress has been ongoing and progressing on an annual basis since initial support was approved in 2016.”

More in this section

Cork v Kilkenny - All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Quarter-Final Camogie Association urges GPA to 're-engage' on player welfare report 
Donegal v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final Consumer watchdog investigating GAAGO over lack of approval to operate
David Herity 21/5/2022 David Herity confirms departure as Kildare hurling boss
<p>UNCHANGED: Jack O’Connor sticks with the same Kerry 15 that started the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Tyrone for Sunday’s semi-final against Derry. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Kerry remain unchanged for semi-final against Derry

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd