The former Kilkenny netminder enjoyed five years in charge.
David Herity confirms departure as Kildare hurling boss

EXIT: David Herity has left the Kildare job. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 13:41
Adrian Russell

David Herity has stepped down from his role as Kildare senior hurling manager.

The former Kilkenny goalkeeper was in charge of the Lilywhites for five years. 

Herity departs having led the county to Christy Ring Cup success in 2020 and ‘22.

He was also in charge for a Kehoe Cup victory, the Division 2B League title and the county reached a Division 2A Hurling League final.

"Kildare hurling is in a much stronger place as a result of David Herity’s tenure," a statement reads. "He was both professional and thorough in his approach to the role and he was always a pleasure to work with."

Herity, who thanked his backroom teams, the county board, fans and players, spoke about a possible decision on Dalo's Hurling Show this week. 

"There's a few things to think about at home here," he told Anthony Daly. "We should know what the decision is in a week, I have to talk to the county board by the end of the week and we'll make up our mind one way or another." 

