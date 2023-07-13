Hurling championship set to be played over longer period of time next year

The senior provincial hurling championships are expected to be played over an extended period from next year – if the current season link between the Liam MacCarthy and Joe McDonagh Cup is severed.

Counties have been providing feedback in a questionnaire about a number of ideas around streamlining and improving the 2024 inter-county calendar.

For 2018 and ‘19 and the past two seasons, the Joe McDonagh Cup winners and runners-up have faced the third-placed Leinster and Munster teams in All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals. However, counties are now being asked should the Joe McDonagh Cup be organised similar to the Tailteann Cup, that is the competition would be run concurrently with the Liam MacCarthy Cup, the McDonagh Cup final played on the undercard of an All-Ireland semi-final and the winners enter the MacCarthy Cup the following season.

Although Antrim, Carlow and Westmeath have already expressed opposition to the change, counties such as Offaly believe the elongated format and playing later in the summer will benefit the promotion of the game.

This year, the intense McDonagh Cup schedule was criticised by a number of managers and claimed to have contributed to injuries. Antrim are in favour of the McDonagh Cup final winners continuing to go through to the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals but not the runners-up.

Jettisoning those MacCarthy versus MacDonagh matches could free up two weekends in the latter championship, which would likely be afforded to the Leinster and Munster SHC counties. Under a slighted amended system, the Munster runners-up may face the third placed team in Leinster and vice-versa in All-Ireland quarter-finals. Counties have also been asked if the second-placed teams should have home advantage in the suggested All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Currently, the Leinster and Munster SHCs are played over a seven-week period with seven match-day weekends. The expanded timeframe may also assist the GAA and RTÉ in avoiding leading games being put on the GAAGO service. As per the Munster SHC schedule rota, Clare and Limerick, whose epic group game in April was the subject of having been shown on the streaming platform, is set to be an opening round game in Cusack Park in 2024.

It is understood the Leinster final is likely to be played on a Saturday next year, a day before the Munster decider as part of the provinces’ recent agreement to alternate their games. Both 2023 finals were played on the same Sunday afternoon last month.

Meanwhile, the disbanding of the Allianz Football League finals will be up for discussion at this weekend’s Central Council meeting.

Despite their Division 1 final and Connacht SFC quarter-final falling on successive weekends this year, Mayo have been directed by club delegates to retain the league deciders. In April, Mayo beat Galway in the top flight final but lost to Roscommon in their Connacht SFC quarter-final the following Sunday.

Indications are the vote on retaining the finals will be tight. More counties now support the Central Competitions Control Committee’s recommendation to do away with the games to create more space in the calendar. The CCCC’s plan was rejected by Central Council last September.

Also up for decision at Saturday’s Central Council meeting is endorsing one of the options aimed at achieving 40% gender balance on Management Committee to maintain Government funding and rubber-stamping motions on changes to the workings of Congress, which will also be voted on at Special Congress on September 30.