John Keenan expected to be handed All-Ireland hurling final duties

Keenan is set to officiate the decider. 
CALL-UP: Referee John Keenan. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 09:28
John Fogarty

John Keenan is expected to be named as All-Ireland senior hurling final referee.

The Wicklow man, who took charge of last year’s extra-time Munster SHC decider between Limerick and Clare, last took charge of the All-Ireland quarter-final between Galway and Tipperary in TUS Gaelic Grounds last month.

Aughrim clubman Keenan also officiated this year’s Waterford-Clare and Tipperary-Waterford Munster SHC round games in Thurles as well as the Antrim-Dublin Leinster opener in Belfast.

In the Allianz Hurling League, the former Wicklow hurler was the man in the middle for the Kilkenny-Cork semi-final in UPMC Nowlan Park.

In previous years, Keenan refereed the 2019 Wexford-Kilkenny Leinster final as well as Limerick’s Munster SHC opener against Cork last season. He also supervised the Limerick-Waterford All-Ireland semi-final in 2021 when he sent off Peter Casey. 

However, the suspension was later overturned on the basis of video evidence and the Limerick forward lined out against Cork in the decider.

The July 23 game could be Keenan’s final senior inter-county game as he will hit the age limit of 50 in 2024. However, there are suggestions that the cap could be lifted due to a shortage of elite referees. 

Paud O’Dwyer is also about to hit the mandatory retirement age, while Fergal Horgan stepped away before the start of this season.

<p>MARCHING IN: Galway captain Dáithí Burke in the parade before the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Galway at Croke Park. Currently, the Leinster and Munster SHCs are played over a seven-week period with seven match-day weekends.<br/> Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

