Derek Lyng wasn't fazed by succeeding Brian Cody as Kilkenny boss

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng has said that if he was preoccupied by what his predecessor had achieved while in the job, then he’d have run a mile from the gig.

Lyng succeeded Brian Cody as Kilkenny hurling manager last August, taking over the baton from a man who delivered 11 All-Ireland SHC titles and 18 Leinster Championships during his 24 seasons at the helm.

At the county’s All-Ireland hurling final media event yesterday afternoon, it was put to Lyng that succeeding Cody was like stepping into the Manchester United dugout post-Alex Ferguson.

“There’s a fair few managers after taking over since Alex Ferguson, as well,” Lyng quipped in reply.

For the Kilkenny incumbent, it has been a case of so far, so steady. Leinster has been retained, while the All-Ireland final has again been reached.

“There’s never a good time. The opportunity was there,” said Lyng of taking over. “If you’re looking at what somebody else has achieved, I mean, you’ll run a mile away from it. That wasn’t my concern at all. It genuinely was about making sure standards didn’t drop.

“You bring your own slant on things as a new man in a role – that was it. My whole objective was to maintain those standards, even raise them higher. Build a really strong environment in there.

“I suppose this time last year not many people expected Kilkenny to be in an All-Ireland. Probably similar enough this year, if truth be told. Obviously, fantastic players there. Inherited a really strong squad. I think we’ve added to that as well.

“Overall, I think we’re in a healthy place. It’s always about looking to continually improve. It will be no different in two weeks’ time.”

The health of Kilkenny hurling is usually measured by the gap to their most recent Liam MacCarthy. Eight years on Noreside is far too long.

The first-season boss said “it would mean a huge amount” to plant the black and amber flag atop hurling’s summit on Sunday week for the first time since 2015.

“It’s been a while. We’ve been competing at the top, but we haven’t got over the line. The task ahead is a huge one. That can sometimes spike the interest as well.

“It’s not something [the eight-year gap] we think too much about. When you’re in this, you’re focusing on training, focusing on how you can improve the next day – and that’s really it. When the day comes then it’s about bringing all of that into play in a match-day situation.”

Away from All-Ireland final chat, Lyng threw his full support behind the fight of female inter-county players for minimum standards of care ahead of the 2024 season.

The Kilkenny manager added that his team had agreed to unfurl a “United for Equality” banner before their All-Ireland semi-final against Clare, but was “not privy” to why it didn’t happen on the field.

“I totally support what the ladies are trying to do. You’re looking at facilities, expenses, all of the things that we have at our disposal. They’re elite sportspeople, so that goes without question that we fully support them.”