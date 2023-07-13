McCluskey can thrive in tagging roamer Clifford 

The 2017 All-Ireland minor final was only 10 seconds old when David Clifford cut inside Derry full-back Conor McCluskey and blasted Kerry's opening goal.

Clifford went on to score 4-4 that day, 2-3 of which came off McCloskey before the Magherafelt player was moved elsewhere. McCloskey was eventually taken off at half-time, the first to come off. Kerry won the game by 24 points and Clifford's star continued to rise but what of McCloskey?

Few neutrals would have predicted that six years later, with the county's senior teams set to contest an All-Ireland semi-final back at Croke Park, he would be one of just two players from that minor team to be a certain starter.

It's unlikely that he'll get the opportunity to atone for what happened in 2017 as Chrissy McKaigue appears set for man-marking duties on Clifford but McCloskey will inevitably get up close and personal with his old foe at some stage.

Asked if he thinks McCloskey will have that 2017 misery on his mind, former Derry All-Star Bradley shook his head.

2017: David Clifford of Kerry, goes past Derry goalkeeper Oran Hartin and full-back Conor McCluskey, before shooting to score his side's second goal in the 14th minute of the Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

"I don't think so," said Bradley at an AIB promotion ahead of the All-Ireland semi-finals. "I expect Conor to pick up Paudie Clifford. Paudie will probably go out the field at times and I think Conor actually has an opportunity there to attack from that platform. Conor is best whenever he's on the front foot and he's equally a very, very close man-marker. But the lads are going to need protection. Who Ciaran Meenagh decides to play sweeper, I don't know."

The other Derry player from that 2017 minor team who is sure to start on Sunday is former minor captain Padraig McGrogan. Ironically, he was the player initially moved across to mark Clifford after McCloskey in that 2017 game.

"There's a possibility they might put Paudie McGrogan on Sean O'Shea, to man-mark him, which would allow Gareth McKinless to be the sweeper," suggested Bradley. "Or they might just put Paudie McGrogan down to sweep himself.

"Another option is Conor Doherty because he is somebody that has played sweeper before for the U-20s and he played for his own club there, so there's options there for Derry to move things around. It'll be interesting to see how things shape up in the first five or 10 minutes."

Bradley, part of the Paddy Carr and then Aidan O'Rourke led Donegal backroom teams this year, said his expectation is that Derry will 'go at it from the start and not just play containment football'.

"I would like to see Derry kicking the ball a little bit more if they can, posting a couple of forwards high up the pitch," he said. "I think that is one thing about Kerry, they do give you an opportunity to kick the ball long and early and I think Derry need to avail of that early doors."

Bradley is Derry's last forward All-Star, from 2007, though that could change with just one more big performance from Shane McGuigan.

"I'd have him right up there," said Bradley of McGuigan, placing the Slaughtneil man in the category of David Clifford and Con O'Callaghan.

"The acid test for him is going to be the likes of this weekend against a Kerry team in an All-Ireland semi-final. He has been maybe off the boil by his own high standards in the last couple of weeks but when he gets going and plays well, the team plays well."