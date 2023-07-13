Sean Powter: Playing against Derry felt like a grind to be honest

Having taken on both teams involved in one of the All-Ireland semi-finals, Cork’s Sean Powter knows exactly what is coming down the tracks for Kerry and Derry this weekend.

The Cork star faced the Ulster champions in the All-Ireland quarter-final, losing out on a 1-12 to 1-8 scoreline at Croke Park. In the Sam Maguire group stages, they went down against Kerry by two points.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast, Powter broke down the challenge that comes with facing Derry’s style of play.

“We knew (Shane) McGuigan would shoot inside, we tried to make sure he was shooting from further out rather than the D. I was sweeping in front of him. Instead of running the line inside, he kind of drifted out in our arc and was shooting (from) outside the arc.

“It is frustrating and psychologically it is just concentration 24/7. Usually the way we play, we keep two or three up. But if we kept two or three up, we were behind defending. Even when the goalkeeper comes up attacking, we have to commit 15 players defending and our transition was affected by that way as well. On the eye it is not very appealing as a fan of football or even as a player, but it is the way football has gone at the moment.

“In Croke Park it felt like a grind the last day, to be honest. I love playing football and I love going out playing the game. Kerry and Mayo, were football on football. Man-on-man. This one was a psychological battle. There was no real buzz around playing the game up there. The only buzz was the goal, after that it was dead again.”

Cork scored a brilliant goal from Rory Maguire to move within a point, but Derry responded immediately with a goal of their own. How did they spend the week preparing for the fixture?

“We tried to play an A vs B. The so-called Bs, were trying to play like Derry with 15 behind the ball. When they attack, 15 attacking. They commit a lot to the full-forward line when they are attacking. They have five in there against us.

“Their runs in our arc were diagonal runs, they wait until the last second to give a handpass and McGuigan or Conor Doherty would kick it over. We tried to replicate that in training.”

Cork successfully slowed down Derry’s attack, restricting them to a lowly 50% conversion but they had similar issues at the other end. Despite plenty of progress with victories over Roscommon and Mayo 2023 ultimately ended in disappointment.

“After the game a couple of lads wanted to stay on and watch Dublin vs Mayo while most of us just wanted to get home and get on the road, ponder the game on the drive home,” Powter explained.

“This year has been the most intense year inter-county I’ve been involved in. It has just been go, go, go. To go from 100 to zero, it feels like what do I do with my life kind of thing. I know we go back to our clubs but that isn’t as intense. Most of us went away on a holiday, trying to distract ourselves to get over the hurt of losing.”