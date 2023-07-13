Jack O'Connor: 'Unique' Derry are a very tough nut to crack

On these pages on Tuesday, you’ll have seen and read Jack O’Connor’s refusal to get drawn into a debate on football’s unattractive summer.

Jack’s focus was the All-Ireland semi-final, he told us. He wasn’t here to chastise any other county manager for squeezing as many players into their defence as is humanly possible and as often as is possible.

But when the dial moved onto Derry, there was an initial reluctance on O’Connor’s part there too.

This writer asked the Kerry manager how he would describe the way Derry play.

Jack studied the question, asked this writer how he would describe the Ulster champions’ style, before eventually giving his response.

“Like every set of coaches set out to get the maximum out of the players they have, Derry are no different,” the manager began, tentatively.

“Sure, it is not everybody's I suppose... look, every county has a different style. But it is not for me really to be making any comments on the way they play, to be honest. That's for outside observers. It doesn't even come into it.

“This game is all about winning. And the way you play is irrelevant. That's for other people to decide. As regards the cold, hard facts of coaching, you are trying to get the maximum out of the bunch of players you have.”

Fair enough. But without critiquing the Derry approach, what problems might their approach pose for Kerry?

He and everyone else would have seen how they hunted Cork out onto the fringes and kept them there until a Cork player, more often than not, ran out of patience and took on a low percentage shot that invariably ended up either side of the posts.

“They are a very tough nut to crack. They are extremely rigid and systematic defensively. They have proved to be a very hard team to break down. That was proven with Cork,” remarked the Kerry boss.

“We found Cork to be a very good, athletic team, who had a lot of firepower. And yet Derry restricted them to 1-8. Restricted them to a lot of pressurised shots. So we are going to have to be very smart with the ball and very efficient with it.”

Their quarter-final wearing down of John Cleary’s charges provides a perfect example of Derry’s ability to outsmart and suffocate teams. Their semi-final defeat to Galway 12 months ago - where the Oak Leaf men managed just two points during the regulation 35 of the second half - provides a perfect template of how to dismantle them.

The Kerry manager disagrees. Derry have moved on in the past year. They’ve evolved, he argues.

“They are playing different football this year. Derry are a different team this year.

“They have changed Brendan Rogers from full-back out to midfield. He has got a new lease of life there. I think it is his more natural position. They have discovered a new, young full-back from the 20s, Eoin McEvoy, that they have high hopes for. That alone has been a big change.

“They are definitely committing a lot of men forward in attack because they probably would have realised that they needed to be more of an offensive threat, and they certainly are this year.

“They all attack together and they all defend together, including the goalkeeper. That is unique enough in today’s football.”

Let’s return closer to home. The narrative is that Jack and his boys have timed their run perfectly. They’re hitting stride right when they need to.

In this first season of the earlier provincial championships, followed by the new All-Ireland group stage, Kerry have negotiated every new hurdle while still managing not to bring players to the boil too early.

Jack has heard this commentary. He doesn’t subscribe.

“Everyone thinks that we’ve some magic formula that we are sorta peaking at the right time. I wouldn’t necessarily go along with that. I think it is more a mental thing.

“It has been a long enough, drawn out year in the sense that you’ve about five different competitions now. You’ve the McGrath Cup, league, Munster championship, All-Ireland group stages, and the knockout stages. And I am not sure you can be going flat out in all of them.

“Sometimes that can be a mental thing as much as a physical thing. It is not like we have some magic formula that we know exactly when [to peak], even though Jason McGahan, Arthur Fitzgerald, John Barry and the boys are very good at their job.

“I still think a lot of it is mental, that fellas realised after Mayo that we were basically playing knockout football from then on.”

If their stroll through Munster “mentally softened” them, Mayo fairly shook that out of their system.

“Cork getting knocked out of Munster probably made our passage in Munster a bit easier. And the Mayo game then was a big wakeup call because we were met with a team that were jumping out of their skin.

“We weren’t ready, mentally, for that jump. Since then, the minds have focused and we have managed to get on track.”