Female inter-county players pull participation in LGFA or Camogie Association-organised media events 

Female inter-county players will not participate in any media event organised by either the LGFA or Camogie Association for the duration of the All-Ireland championships.

While the Gaelic Players Association will facilitate media access to players, the decision of players to withdraw from media events organised by the two governing bodies, particularly in advance of the All-Ireland finals, will undoubtedly hurt coverage of these deciders.

Each year, it is standard practice for the Camogie Association and LGFA to organise All-Ireland final media events where the captain and manager from each participating county are present in Croke Park and available for interview.

The GPA, who communicated the decision on Wednesday morning, said the players' decision will have no impact on local arrangements that regional media have in place.

This partial media blackout represents an escalation of their #UnitedForEquality protest as female inter-county players continue to seek minimum standards of care ahead of the 2024 season.

The protests have moved from players sitting on the pitch before games to returning to the dressing room to delay throw-in to this latest step of a media blackout where the event is being organised by their governing body.

It was reported on Tuesday that the GPA were blaming the GAA for preventing last weekend’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final participants from unfurling a “United for Equality” banner in support of female inter-county football and camogie teams’ campaign for greater supports.

In a letter to inter-county players, the body’s chief executive Tom Parsons stated Clare, Galway, Kilkenny and Limerick had all agreed to make the pre-game gestures on Saturday and Sunday only for GAA officials to stop it by contacting the respective county boards.

That has been disputed by Croke Park, who insist they did not intervene to prevent any gesture last weekend.

Parsons wrote: “We have yet to receive a formal response from the GAA following the male captains' letter in support of the #UnitedForEquality protests last Tuesday."