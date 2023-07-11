Ryan and McKenna to represent the GAA at Joint Oireachtas committee meeting

GAA director general Tom Ryan and the association’s commercial and stadium director Peter McKenna will represent the organisation at tomorrow’s Joint Oireachtas committee hearing on the future of sports broadcasting.

Expected to be quizzed by TDs and senators about their partnership with RTÉ in establishing the GAAGO streaming platform, Ryan and McKenna will join FAI and IRFU officials as well as those from Sport Ireland and the Federation of Irish Sport in attending the meeting with the joint body on tourism, culture, arts, sports and media.