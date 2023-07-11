Ryan and McKenna to represent the GAA at Joint Oireachtas committee meeting

They will be involved in the first of a two-session hearing beginning at 1.30pm in Leinster House.
Ryan and McKenna to represent the GAA at Joint Oireachtas committee meeting

QUIZZING: Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA, Tom Ryan.

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 18:50
John Fogarty

GAA director general Tom Ryan and the association’s commercial and stadium director Peter McKenna will represent the organisation at tomorrow’s Joint Oireachtas committee hearing on the future of sports broadcasting.

Expected to be quizzed by TDs and senators about their partnership with RTÉ in establishing the GAAGO streaming platform, Ryan and McKenna will join FAI and IRFU officials as well as those from Sport Ireland and the Federation of Irish Sport in attending the meeting with the joint body on tourism, culture, arts, sports and media.

They will be involved in the first of a two-session hearing beginning at 1.30pm in Leinster House. Broadcasters RTÉ, TG4, Virgin Media, Sky and Independent Broadcasters of Ireland attended the latter part.

In a press release earlier today, committee chairperson Niamh Smyth said: “Tomorrow’s meeting focuses on the future of sports broadcasting in Ireland. Our Committee has been committed to and continues the encouragement and promotion of sport in Ireland.

“We have held meetings on wide-ranging issues relating to both the participation and the broadcast of sport in Ireland with diverse stakeholders from the sector across the entire country. We are very aware of the positive contribution to Irish society from sport and the importance of access to sport from broadcast channels to the Irish public.

“We will engage with the representatives attending tomorrow in order to get a clear indication into what these stakeholders believe the Government can implement in order to continue the promotion and broadcast of sport in Ireland.”

More in this section

Brian Dowling 9/7/2023 Brian Dowling steps down as Kilkenny Senior Camogie Manager
Jack O'Connor 1/7/2023 Jack O'Connor: Kerry have a full hand to pick from for Derry clash
Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus Cork Divisions/Colleges Premier Senior Hurling and Football draw details confirmed
<p>UNITED FOR EQUALITY: The Antrim and Tipperary teams stand together wearing United for Equality t-shirts.  Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

GPA claim GAA prevented hurling semi-finalists from displaying 'United for Equality' banner

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd