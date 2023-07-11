Ryan and McKenna to represent the GAA at Joint Oireachtas committee meeting

GAA director general Tom Ryan and the association’s commercial and stadium director Peter McKenna will represent the organisation at tomorrow’s Joint Oireachtas committee hearing on the future of sports broadcasting.
Expected to be quizzed by TDs and senators about their partnership with RTÉ in establishing the GAAGO streaming platform, Ryan and McKenna will join FAI and IRFU officials as well as those from Sport Ireland and the Federation of Irish Sport in attending the meeting with the joint body on tourism, culture, arts, sports and media.
They will be involved in the first of a two-session hearing beginning at 1.30pm in Leinster House. Broadcasters RTÉ, TG4, Virgin Media, Sky and Independent Broadcasters of Ireland attended the latter part.
In a press release earlier today, committee chairperson Niamh Smyth said: “Tomorrow’s meeting focuses on the future of sports broadcasting in Ireland. Our Committee has been committed to and continues the encouragement and promotion of sport in Ireland.
“We have held meetings on wide-ranging issues relating to both the participation and the broadcast of sport in Ireland with diverse stakeholders from the sector across the entire country. We are very aware of the positive contribution to Irish society from sport and the importance of access to sport from broadcast channels to the Irish public.
“We will engage with the representatives attending tomorrow in order to get a clear indication into what these stakeholders believe the Government can implement in order to continue the promotion and broadcast of sport in Ireland.”