Eight observations from the hurling championship

Sunday’s semi-final was a barnstormer, the type of match that sinks its claws in and pulls you along at full tilt. No one could take their eyes away from the constant harrying and hitting. Yet James Crombie decided to look away.

The Inpho snapper has carved out a name as one of the best sports photographers worldwide. His sensational shot of a young Kilkenny fan, an U6 hurler from the Naomh Éanna club, standing in the Davin Stand watching the drama is just the latest in a longlist of celebrated efforts.

What is great about that image is how utterly captivated everyone is by the action, including the star at centre.

At its best, that is what the game is about. Two immensely driven sides determined to outdo each other in every single contest. Some of what we saw last weekend was magnificent. Gripping and rewarding. In a season that had so much angst and complaints about everything from the viability of certain competitions to the promotion of the game, we should take time to pause and celebrate that.

Here are eight observations from the last two rounds of the hurling championship.

The top ten

There were so much incredible moments of brilliance across both semi-finals. The level of skill on display was a joy to behold. The modern player, in terms of pace and power and prowess, is unprecedented. Here is a hastily selected top ten.

10: Cian Lynch’s brick flick before Aaron Gillane’s second goal. 9: Gillane’s remarkable snag and snip in one movement before scoring his first goal. 8: TJ Reid’s point from a sideline cut. 7: Eibhear Quilligan pulled off two top-level saves on Sunday. The first to deny Reid from close was superb, swinging his hurl from right to left and forcing the low shot out for a 65.

6: Conor Forgarty’s block. Kilkenny’s defiance personified. 5: Adrian Mullen’s instinctive flick past John Conlon. 4: Shane O’Donnell’s genius flick to assist Tony Kelly. 3: Shane O’Donnell’s all-powerful goal. 2: Cathal Mannion’s goal and the remarkable passing move that led to it. 1: Eoin Murphy’s fast-twitch save.

Eoin Murphy’s fire and ice

Immediately after he sprang into the air and tipped Peter Duggan’s volley onto the crossbar, Eoin Murphy bounced back up. Once again, he coiled down and awaited another shot. Diarmuid Ryan tapped over and Murphy clenched both fists in a roar, while Huw Lawlor made for his number one to give thanks and praise.

The Kilkenny goalkeeper then spat in his palm and looked out the field. His team had overloaded the Hogan stand side and management desperately urged him to puck the ball down on top of them. Murphy took a moment. On the other wing, Adrian Mullen found himself one-on-one with Clare forward Mark Rodgers. A mismatch. The puckout went to that side, Mullen won it clean and popped to Pádraig Walsh for a point.

“Unbelievable stuff,” TJ Reid said post-match of Murphy’s game-winning play. “But then it’s a matter of making sure that our half-forwards and midfielders win the next ball. Yes, it’s great that Scruff makes that fantastic save but to relieve the pressure on the team, we have to get the possession next.

“Adrian Mullen caught one ball soon after and popped it to Padraig Walsh and we got the score. It’s about saying to yourself, ‘I need to win this ball for the team, I need to win this ball for Eoin Murphy.’”

Limerick batter the posts

Every team has its standards. With Limerick, there are certain targets they always look for. Last month Cathal O’Neill explained what numbers he was interested in.

“Possessions I suppose. How you impact the game and how many times you get your hands on the ball. Tackles. Shots as a forward.”

Shots. A minimum of 40 for the team. Wides aren’t a major concern. Why would they be when you are so efficient on the opposition puckout? Reset the defence and use that as a platform to attack again.

On Saturday they struck 43 shots. Box ticked. In the Munster final they fell just below, 37 vs Clare’s 48 but crucially, the difference in their wides was marginal. Limerick hit 10, Clare had two more. The real gulf came with shots dropped short. That presents an immediate opportunity to counterattack.

Kilkenny did not hit 40 shots in the semi-final or Leinster final.

Tipperary’s target

Two current intercounty managers from the Munster championship were on punditry duty in Croke Park last Saturday. Waterford’s Davy Fitzgerald was a co-commentator on RTÉ Radio while over on BBC, Tipperary’s Liam Cahill was in the studio with Ciaran Carey and Jamesie O’Connor.

Early on, Cahill was introduced as a former Tipperary player and manager. His charges lost out to Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final and the question came about their preparations for 2024. Cahill was reluctant to engage in that conversation.

“We are plotting ahead for 2024 now unfortunately but really looking forward to today’s game. I think it will be a cracker.”

Post-match, presenter Thomas Niblock asked a challenging question. It is two years, two All-Ireland semi-finals, no final and no silverware for Henry Shefflin.

“It is tough and there will be no one hurting more than Henry” responded Cahill. “It is a long spin up from Kilkenny every night for training. He has done incredibly well with these fellas.”

Is it well enough?

“Look, a county like Galway will look at this and say to themselves… I suppose really if I roll it right back, a Leinster final defeat is a killer for Henry. Had he got over the line in the Leinster final it might not look as bad as it is today. But look, two years in, you have to be delivering silverware.

No one knows that better than myself in the role I am in Tipperary. It is pressure cooker stuff now.”

What happened to Galway’s puckout?

Éanna Murphy’s first successful puckout led directly to Galway’s second score. The goalkeeper went long to his half-forward line where Cianan Fahy soared above Diarmuid Byrnes and William O’Donoghue.

Minutes later, Fahy won a puckout in space on the Cusack stand sideline and went for goal. He was fouled for a simple Evan Niland free. The number 11 was in their target area 12 times in total. Clearly, Galway planned to exploit the space within Limerick’s zonal set-up.

Limerick adjusted and Galway were unable to deal with it. In the second half, they had 20 puckouts and only won eight. Only once did they try and work it out short through the lines. It ended in a Tom Monaghan point.

McCarthy’s musings

In recent match programmes, GAA President Larry McCarthy has outlined his thoughts on everything from managers who have had a go at referees after a loss to social media abuse. Last weekend he had his say on another topical subject. Before Galway and Limerick’s clash, Tipperary took on Antrim in the Camogie quarter-final.

“Sharing that stage with Camogie is a tangible example of the work that is taking place to strengthen ties between the GAA, Camogie and the LGFA on our commitment towards integration. It is not a process that can happen overnight, and its progress has not been at the pace that some quarters might like, but what matters is that it is done properly rather than quickly, and patience will be required.”

Clutch Cody

As Eoin Cody was presented with his crystal hurley for player of the match, his astonishing numbers flashed on the screen. 11 possessions, nine shots, six scores, 1 goal and five points. He came close to a second goal in the final quarter and was awarded a free for a swipe while he broke in on goal. Reid slotted it.

Shane O’Donnell’s weapon

For Shane O’Donnell, another consistent campaign concluded with an outstanding goal on Sunday. The exquisite first touch was only bested by the strike into the roof of the net. A wizard and his wand. He is now a strong favourite for an All-Star.

O’Donnell has a PhD in Microbiology. His father, Martin, is a mechanical engineer. He makes the hurley that the Clare attacker uses. It is a uniquely manufactured stick, deliberated crafted to have no curvature on one side. Much like his magic goal, this complicated design is better observed than articulated.