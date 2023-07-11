Jack O'Connor refuses to be drawn on state of football debate

The tape recorder sat in front of Jack O’Connor for 29 minutes on Monday evening at Austin Stack Park.

Sprinkled throughout his answers were references to the many heavily packed defences Kerry have encountered this season. There was mention of Armagh’s visit to Tralee in late February. There was mention of Louth’s approach in the middle of last month.

Each blanket defence reference related to a different line of questioning, but a common theme bound them together; the prevailing type of set-up Kerry have faced in 2023.

But when the inevitable question of ‘Jack, would you agree football hasn’t been at all entertaining this year’ arrived, the Kerry manager did not want to engage.

He was here to talk Derry. He was not here to deliver a state of football address or lecture any other county manager on how they should organise their team.

“The defensive football is not for the purists,” he said, before reining in whatever his real thoughts are on the tedious, stalling, and sideways fare we’ve all been made to endure this season.

“Look, when you are stuck in the middle of it, this is all about winning. We might all have comments or opinions on it during the winter when you switch off a bit. But when you are stuck inside in the middle of it, it is all about winning. You are not worried about whether the boys above in the stand are tuned in or tuned out.

“I've been involved in plenty of classics down through the years. But they pale into insignificance if you don't get over the line. The 2005 final, one of the great finals, lost narrowly. The ‘11 final, lost by a point with more or less the last kick of the game.

“You can have all the classics you want, but from a coaching and managing point of view and the group inside, it is about getting over the line. And whatever way you do that doesn't overly bother you, to be honest.

“And sure that debate is for another day, and tis for maybe somebody else outside of somebody directly involved in the middle of it.”

This writer sought to come at the subject from a different angle in the hope that Jack, much like those packed defences his team keep running into, might open up a small bit.

If it has always been and remains about winning, why does he think other teams have adopted the view in 2023 that their best chance of getting over the line is an overpopulated rearguard, not to mind an unhealthy obsession with retaining possession while not actually doing anything with it.

No Joy. Jack, the same as the in-vogue 15-man defence, wasn’t for budging.

“I prefer not to comment on that,” he replied, politely.

“I just want to keep focus on the game at hand. I really don't want to talk about what way football is because it is not really my area in the sense that my job is to prepare the Kerry team to be as efficient and as well prepared as possible for an All-Ireland semi-final.

“The style of football that is being played and the rules of football are for other people. If somebody down the line asks me do I have any opinions on it or contributions, I might contribute then. But at this point in time, my full focus is on preparing Kerry to face a good Derry team at the weekend.”

Moving onto Sunday so. O’Connor declared he is “not expecting a classic” in light of how the back-to-back Ulster champions structure themselves.

“Because the way Derry have set up all the year, I couldn’t see it being an open, end-to-end game or anything like that. I think we are going to have to be very patient.

“The Kerry supporters are going to have to be patient because the last thing you do with these is be cavalier with the ball and just be giving it back to the opposition. If you do, you mightn't see it again for a few minutes.

“We will have to think our way through the game and be really patient. We will have to be efficient. They are a team that pride themselves on their tackling and counter-attacking, and we are going to have to be good defensively because they are well capable of working scores.”

On the injury front, Killian Spillane has overcome an ankle injury and is available for selection for the first time since the Munster final win on May 7.