Cork Divisions/Colleges Premier Senior Hurling and Football draw details confirmed

The draw for the Divisions/Colleges Premier Senior Hurling and Football Championships took place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday morning.
In Hurling, UCC have been drawn against Avondhu in the semi-final which will take place on Wednesday, August 23rd. The venue is likely to be Mallow although that has yet to be confirmed but throw-in time has been set for 7.30pm.
The winner will take on Imokilly in the final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday, August 27th at 5.45pm.
Then in Football, Carbery will meet Duhallow in the last four at Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday, August 23rd at 7.30pm.
The victor will then face UCC in the showpiece occasion which will also be held at Páirc Uí Rinn shortly after the conclusion of the football final on Sunday, August 27th.
Throw-in is at 7.30pm and all fixtures have been ratified by the Competitions Control Committee.
Semi-Final: UCC v Avondhu
Final: Imokilly v Winners of UCC/Avondhu
Semi-Final: Carbery v Duhallow
Final: UCC v Winners of Carbery/Duhallow.