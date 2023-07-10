Former Derry footballer agrees new AFL deal with GWS Giants, Tuohy sets new record

Callum Brown has been rewarded with a new two-year contract with the Greater Western Sydney Giants. It means he is signed on until the end of the 2025 season.

Brown has been in superb form this campaign, scoring seven goals in his past four games. He has played at both ends of the field for the Sydney club.

The Limavady club man reached the All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals before making the move to Australia in October 2018.

“I arrived here as a teenager in a new country to learn a brand new game and even though it’s my fifth year, it still feels like a whirlwind adventure,” Brown said in a club statement.

“The Giants are my home and it’s been a really exciting season so far under a new coach in Adam. Everyone is really clear on their roles and I’m just excited to be able to play my part and for the team to get some wins over the past month.

“It was a super easy decision to re-sign and I’m really excited to continue to work on my game and hopefully there’s some really exciting times to come.” General Manager of Football Jason McCartney said the club are excited now that Brown is delivering on his potential.

“Callum has always had high talent from an early age, but we can’t underestimate the challenge he and other Irish players have adapting to Aussie Rules football,” McCartney.

“He’s shown glimpses of his excitement and development across the past few seasons and so this year he’s putting together a really consistent season at AFL level which is exciting to see.”

Elsewhere, Zach Tuohy celebrated breaking Jim Stynes' record for the most games by an Irish player last weekend with a 62-point Geelong victory against North Melbourne.

In his 265th game, Tuohy lined out alongside Kerry’s Mark O’Connor and Mayo’s Oisin Mullin and was honoured post-match. Stynes’ son Tiernan presented him with the match ball.

“Jim is a hero to everybody none more so than me and all the Irish guys I’m sure,” Tuohy said.

“Jim is an absolute inspiration and it is bordering on slightly embarrassing for me to be alongside him.”