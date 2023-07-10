Lyng “a little bit” surprised by Clare's first half set-up

Question time at the end of Dalo’s live hurling show last Thursday evening in Adare. The call for audience engagement is met with silence. The attendees are a touch shy. Nobody wants hold of the floating mic.

Two hands eventually shoot up. One of the questions is from up the road in Clare. He wants the panel’s thoughts on Brian Lohan’s decision-making in the key games and at the key moments.

It’s a valid subject choice. The supporting material is ample.

Opting for Paidi Fitzpatrick as a replacement for the injured John Conlon in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Opting for Eamonn Foudy between the sticks on the afternoon of their Munster championship five-goal horror show at home to Tipp.

Opting to leave the terrorised and chastised Cian Nolan on Aaron Gillane for 50 minutes of the Munster final.

All three games ended in Clare defeat. The three calls were by no means the deciding factor in the respective games. But they did play a contributing role.

Another All-Ireland semi-final, another questionable call.

Having not gone with seven defenders in either of their Munster epics against Limerick, Lohan and his management, much to the bewilderment of everyone outside the Banner bunker, felt they needed to do so against Kilkenny.

Séadna Morey was announced as an 11th hour starter at the expense of corner-forward Ian Galvin. Morey didn’t look at all sure in the sweeper role. Neither did John Conlon comb this area with his usual authority.

Clare appeared discommoded by straying from their usual approach. Their middle third wanted for energy. Where once it was a platform for directness and penetration, Clare didn’t know what direction they were going in.

Lohan was asked for his seventh defender rationale. He told us he didn’t want to play another semi-final on Kilkenny’s terms. He didn’t want to again concede a first-half green flag. He didn’t want Kilkenny to again be out the gap by half-time.

What materialised, though, was Clare bringing terms to the table they didn’t look comfortable with. Their success in keeping the green flag count at nil in the opening 35 minutes was more thanks to Eibhear Quilligan’s reflexes when faced with TJ Reid rather than their overpopulated rearguard.

And as for not allowing Kilkenny out the gap by the interval, the five-point deficit they faced for the second period didn’t speak of much joy in that department either.

This was not the chessboard Kilkenny had expected to be put in front of them.

Derek Lyng admitted to being “a little bit” surprised by the opposition set-up.

“We haven't seen that this year with them. I think we coped pretty well with it. We were in a strong position on the back of that at half-time.”

TJ Reid too was scratching his head. But more in a puzzled than concerned manner.

“We were five up at half-time and in control. But no, even in the past couple of weeks, we weren’t even thinking about a sweeper really,” said Reid.

“Usually, John Conlon might drop back and so on. So it was strange alright. But I think we adapted well in the first half.”

Lohan scrapped the chessboard and the sweeper at half-time. Galvin in for Morey. Man-on-man. Welcome familiarity. Not for us, for Clare. An inside line of Galvin, Mark Rodgers, and David Reidy. And all three playing along the 20-metre line.

Clare and this semi-final were released. The contest started rollicking along at breathless speed. Clare started rollicking forward at breathless speed. Richie Reid’s spare-man role had been decommissioned. Kilkenny were stretched. Unattended green grass everywhere.

Rodgers, Galvin, Reidy, and David Fitzgerald posed problems and picked off points. Five-in-a-row. Clare two in front.

And then a gift. Clare momentum halted by themselves. Rory Hayes and Quilligan got too comfortable working possession out from the back. Billy Ryan turned over Hayes. Reid with the assist. Eoin Cody with the goal. Kilkenny back in front.

The same as the Leinster final, the Cats back-up cast played a leading role in the final quarter. Okay, so their contribution here wasn’t quite the 2-4 they registered against Galway. The scores might have been less, the impact still pronounced.

Cian Kenny pointed. Walter Walsh and Richie Hogan both won frees that Reid converted. Pádraig Walsh struck a crucial injury-time point in the play directly after Eoin Murphy’s save.

Walsh’s assist came from an Adrian Mullen restart fetch and offload. Mullen was playing his first game since fracturing his thumb during the first-half of their Round 5 defeat to Wexford on May 28.

“Adrian wanted to play two weeks after the injury. That is Adrian,” said Lyng. “Delighted to see him get through today and make a big contribution.”

As for Eoin Murphy’s 73rd minute contribution?

“A fantastic save. It was very edgy towards the end there, I just thought we did enough to get over the line.

“Clare came out in the second half and set up a little bit differently and asked more questions of us.

“We're just really happy with the way we responded because it looked like the momentum had swung towards Clare. Some of our key players came on and got our shape back.”

Had Peter Duggan’s injury-time volley not been tipped onto the crossbar, Clare’s first-half sweeper would be but a footnote. A work-on ahead of the final.

Murphy, though, is one of the game’s outstanding goalkeepers and prone to such outlandish mid-air gymnastics, and so the Banner post-mortem will lean in heavily on how they hurt themselves in the opening 35 minutes.

Another questionable call, another All-Ireland semi-final defeat. Another Limerick-Kilkenny final.