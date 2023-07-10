Christy O'Connor: Kilkenny continue to profit from the rich Ballyhale gene pool

The Ballyhale code keeps Kilkenny ticking

When Ballyhale Shamrocks won a record ninth All-Ireland club title in January, another All-Ireland was another bright and glorious addition on an enduring tapestry of brilliance stitched together by genetic inheritance and generational sinews.

In the GAA, family bloodlines flow from one generation to the next, passing on traditions and talent like heirlooms. Ballyhale though, have the richest gene pool in the country.

The Mullens are first cousins of the Fennellys. Eoin Cody is Henry Shefflin’s nephew. Yet producing lineages of great players is never enough for Ballyhale – they produce all-time greats, or potential future Hall-of-Fame hurlers. After Shefflin came Michael Fennelly, then TJ Reid, then Adrian Mullen. And now Cody.

Cody was immense on Sunday, scoring 1-5 from play, almost having another goal, which resulted in a converted free, while he was also fouled for two more frees. On the day that Reid firmly grabbed hold of the all-time highest championship scoring record, it was almost fitting that he could only be upstaged by a Ballyhale club-mate.

It is easy to see why Reid is where he is and why he has no intention of going anywhere. He nailed 12 of 13 placed ball attempts. At a key stage in the second half, Reid grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, having the assist for Cody’s goal, having two assists either side of those scores, nailing a sideline cut, and playing in the ball that led to Richie Hogan being fouled, which Reid also converted from an acute angle.

Reid did have a goal chance saved in the first half. Eibhear Quilligan also made a brilliant save from Cody. Cody did drop another shot short while he also had a wide but the efficiency levels of those two Ballyhale players was a microcosm of the comparative efficiency levels of both sides.

Kilkenny’s conversion rate was 72% compared to Clare’s 55%. Kilkenny’s conversion rate from placed balls was 86% compared to Clare’s 73%. Clare’s shooting from play (48%) was well below Kilkenny’s 64%.

When both sides set up with a sweeper in the first half, the game was always going to be decided around turnovers in the middle third, and the end-product from the long ball played inside to avoid the sweeper. In that opening half, Clare won 50% of that long ball into their attack, which they translated into 0-5. Kilkenny meanwhile only won eight of 18 balls played into their attack inside the 45. But they sourced 0-6 from that possession.

The biggest difference in the opening 35 minutes though, was the turnover numbers. Kilkenny got 0-10 from turnovers, whereas Clare only managed 0-3 from the same source.

Kilkenny were winning the physical battle in that middle third, but when Clare pushed up after half-time, all of those numbers flipped. The first three balls Clare played inside led to 0-3, one of which could have resulted in a goal. Clare scored 1-6 from those long balls inside in that half. Just as importantly, they also scored 1-6 from turnovers in that period. Kilkenny only got three scores from turnovers in that half, but one of them was the goal.

And it was fitting that Cody and Reid were at the heart of it.

Limerick’s silent fury whips Galway into submission

The clues were there. The silent anger was clear. The snapshots had provided the evidence. Diarmaid Byrnes referenced it after the Cork match. Darragh O’Donovan mentioned after the Munster final how “everyone said we were gone, everyone said we were done and buried”. Limerick were clearly storing up that fuel and waiting to ignite it into an inferno to burn some team alive.

Galway just happened to be that team. Limerick’s brilliance and performance levels have always been consistently high but their last statement championship victory had been in May 2022, when they beat Tipperary by seven points.

Their biggest win since had been by just three points. Their three previous wins in this championship had been by margins of 0-2 and 0-1 (twice). From the soundings after the Munster final, Limerick obviously felt it was time to administer some pain again.

Galway experienced the brunt of it in the second half. By the end it was ugly. Savaged and beaten to a pulp, they were rudderless and leaderless once the mauling began. Any silent accusations of the dilution of Limerick’s power and authority as a deadly force that arose in the first half were ruthlessly extinguished with that same deadly force.

Galway just couldn’t live with their power and physicality. In the second half, Limerick got 80% of their scores off turnovers, which added up to 1-9 out of their 1-12 in that period. Limerick destroyed the Galway puckout and could have piled up far more scores from that source if Limerick had been more accurate from that possession.

It’s easy to understand Limerick’s anger at any question marks around their superpower status. Pressure is a privilege that they thrive on. In the opening half an hour, Gearóid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Seamus Flanagan and Aaron Gillane were limited to just 11 combined possessions. By the end of the match, their combined possession count was 44. Gillane’s early goal was one of just two possessions in the opening 33 minutes. From his next nine plays though, Gillane scored 1-1 and set up another 0-2.

Galway’s numbers meanwhile collapsed. They had just 11 shots in the second half. In the first half, Conor Whelan and Brian Concannon had a combined 19 possessions, which amounted to 0-8, between scores, assists or being fouled for frees. In the second half, Whelan and Concannon had a combined four possessions, which amounted to just one point.

No matter what Galway tried, Limerick had an answer. And Limerick enjoyed reminding everyone who doubted if they were still capable of burning teams alive.

Semi-final specialists

Before Kilkenny played Clare in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, they found themselves in a peculiar place, territory so unrecognisable and unfamiliar that the very thought of even going back there again was anathema to everything Kilkenny knew throughout their modern history.

In the first 21 years of Brian Cody’s reign, Kilkenny played in 18 All-Ireland semi-finals, and won 16. Those only two defeats came in the first half of the 2000s before Kilkenny went on to win all 11 of their next final-four clashes.

They looked set to continue that trend in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final when they led Waterford by seven points at the break. But Waterford blitzed them in the third quarter and beat Kilkenny by four points. A year later, Kilkenny also lost to Cork at the same stage, albeit after extra-time.

Two successive All-Ireland semi-finals defeats was a shock. Three in a row was unconscionable. And unacceptable. Kilkenny beat Clare last year. And they were fully intent on restoring their incredible win-rate at this stage of the competition again on Sunday.

That familiarity with the four-week break between the Leinster final and All-Ireland semi-final is something that Kilkenny have always been extremely accustomed to. Of the 16 All-Ireland semi-finals Kilkenny won in the first 19 seasons under Brian Cody (up until 2020), 11 were secured after at least a four/five week lay-off.

In 2020 though, Kilkenny had just two weeks between the Leinster final and All-Ireland semi-final. In 2021, they had a three week break.

Kilkenny mastered the art of that layoff because they were so annually used to it. In Munster, no one enjoyed that privilege because no team had been that dominant. Though that was before Limerick came along.