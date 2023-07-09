Dr Crokes crowned league champions, Stacks and O’Rahillys face relegation play-off

While the final round of the County League, billed as Kerry’s version of Super Sunday failed to deliver a mass relegation dogfight or a play-off to decide who win the league, it did see Dr Crokes thanks to the scoring exploits of thirty eight year old Kieran O’Leary take the league honours.

It also produced an all Tralee relegation play-off between fierce rivals Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys and that despite Stacks winning their clash with a winner take all relation battle that saw Gneeveguilla being relegated along with Desmonds, already doomed before the final round.

Dr Crokes regained the county league title they last won in 2018 when Billy Courtney kicked over the equalising point in the 60th minute to earn them the point they needed against Milltown/Castlemaine in a 0-12 to 1-9 draw. But it was veteran Kieran O’Leary who kicked a crucial point to give Dr Crokes a 0-11 to 0-9 lead with just five minutes remaining.

The home crowd was on tender hooks as a win for Dr Crokes would have seen Milltown/Castlemaine finish on just 10 points and therefore would have seen them finish level with Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys and in relegation peril. It had been a feisty affair with Crokes thanks to Daithi Casey leading 0-6 to 0-5 at half time despite two points from Eanna O’Connor and a point each from Gavin Horan, Sean Hogan and Jonathon O’Sullivan mark.

But the Mid Kerry side had Kieran McKenna black carded on the stroke of half time and third quarter points from Daithi Casey and Billy Courtney saw Crokes move 0-8 to 0-6 clear. Then disaster for Crokes when Mark O’Shea received a second yellow card and Crokes had to play out the final ten minutes with 14 players.

But another Daithi Casey free and a Mikey Casey point saw Crokes move two clear despite points from Jonathon O’Sullivan and two Eanna O’Connor frees leveled the contest at 0-9 apiece. But points from Casey and O’Leary appeared to secure the win for Crokes until Sean Hogan was fouled in danger zone in the 57th minute and referee Eamon Moran pointed to the spot.

The pressure was on Eanna O’Connor (son of Kerry boss Jack) to convert and he duly dispatched the penalty into the bottom corner. Milltown /Castlemaine were now 1-9 to 0-11 in front with time running out but veteran Kieran O’Leary set up Billy Courtney, who fired over the equaliser in added time to earn his side that vital point and both sides were happy with a point apiece.

Austin Stacks did what they had to and travelled to Gneeveguilla and beat the locals in a must win game on a 0-15 to 1-7 scoreline. Stacks were always on top thanks to Michael O’Donnell who top scored with 0-6. Stacks relegated Gneeveguilla in the process but they are still not safe themselves despite finishing on 10 points because Spa beat Ballymacelligott 1-14 to 1-12 to move to 11, Milltown/Castlemaine moved to 11 as stated and then Rathmore and Kilcummin drew 1-10 to 0-13 and both moved to 11 points and safety. Dingle also had a big 1-19 to 2-8 win over already relegated Castleisland Desmonds so they were also safe.

But Kerins O’Rahillys lost to Killarney Legion 1-14 to 1-13 in a game that both needed to win for different reasons. Legion managed by Peter Keane could have forced a play for the title if Crokes had lost but that didn’t happen and now its Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys in repeat of the 2021 SFC final must now meet to decide who will be the third team to drop to Division 2.

Meanwhile, Laune Rangers, Glenflesk and An Ghaeltacht are promoted to the top flight but there is a three way play-off to see who will go up as champions with Laune Rangers playing An Ghaeltacht next weekend in the first leg of the play-offs.