Watch: Kilkenny's Murphy shows his utter class with save for the ages

The best save hurling folk have ever witnessed?

That's a debate for another day, but for now, why not savour yet another spectacular feat of goalkeeping from Kilkenny netminder Eoin Murphy.

Derek Lyng's Kilkenny secured their place in the All-Ireland final after defeating Clare, but a large part of the Banner's demise came at the hands - or hurley - of Murphy.

Clare were down by three points in additional time when a rasping effort from Clare forward Peter Duggan was sent high to Murphy's right. With a green flag an almost certain outcome, Glenmore club man Murphy had other ideas.

With just a solitary minute of added time remaining, the 32-year-old through himself through the air and managed to tip the sliotar up onto the crossbar.

You can watch the moment of class below:

Eoin Murphy with one of the greatest saves you will ever see to deny Peter Duggan!#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/SS47zPDUk2 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 9, 2023

Reaction to the acrobatic save online has been a mix of huge praise for the Kilkenny 'keeper and sheer disbelief at his feat.

...Just incase you'd forgotten! Eoin Murphy = 🐐 https://t.co/Hc7dzmZfBO — Paul Murphy (@PaulMurphykk) July 9, 2023

What a save by Eoin Murphy. I'm convinced that man would catch a glass of water falling off his bedside table all while sleeping!

One of the best shot stoppers for some time now - incredible reactions!#GAA #TheSundayGame https://t.co/7FTwD8i4mp — Ultán Corcoran (@UltanCorcoran) July 9, 2023

WHAT A SAVE — Maurice Brosnan (@m_brosnan) July 9, 2023