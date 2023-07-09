Watch: Kilkenny's Murphy shows his utter class with save for the ages

The best ever?
PURE CLASS: Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy makes saves from an injury time shot by Peter Duggan of Clare during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Kilkenny and Clare at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 19:13
Examiner Staff

The best save hurling folk have ever witnessed?

That's a debate for another day, but for now, why not savour yet another spectacular feat of goalkeeping from Kilkenny netminder Eoin Murphy. 

Derek Lyng's Kilkenny secured their place in the All-Ireland final after defeating Clare, but a large part of the Banner's demise came at the hands - or hurley - of Murphy. 

Clare were down by three points in additional time when a rasping effort from Clare forward Peter Duggan was sent high to Murphy's right. With a green flag an almost certain outcome, Glenmore club man Murphy had other ideas.

With just a solitary minute of added time remaining, the 32-year-old through himself through the air and managed to tip the sliotar up onto the crossbar.

You can watch the moment of class below:

Reaction to the acrobatic save online has been a mix of huge praise for the Kilkenny 'keeper and sheer disbelief at his feat.

<p>CRUCIAL SCORE: Eoin Cody of Kilkenny celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Pic: John Sheridan/Sportsfile</p>

Kilkenny hold off Clare in absorbing All-Ireland semi-final

