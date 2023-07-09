Watch: Kilkenny's Murphy shows his utter class with save for the ages

The best save hurling folk have ever witnessed?
That's a debate for another day, but for now, why not savour yet another spectacular feat of goalkeeping from Kilkenny netminder Eoin Murphy.
Derek Lyng's Kilkenny secured their place in the All-Ireland final after defeating Clare, but a large part of the Banner's demise came at the hands - or hurley - of Murphy.
Clare were down by three points in additional time when a rasping effort from Clare forward Peter Duggan was sent high to Murphy's right. With a green flag an almost certain outcome, Glenmore club man Murphy had other ideas.
With just a solitary minute of added time remaining, the 32-year-old through himself through the air and managed to tip the sliotar up onto the crossbar.
Eoin Murphy with one of the greatest saves you will ever see to deny Peter Duggan!#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/SS47zPDUk2— The GAA (@officialgaa) July 9, 2023
Reaction to the acrobatic save online has been a mix of huge praise for the Kilkenny 'keeper and sheer disbelief at his feat.
...Just incase you'd forgotten! Eoin Murphy = 🐐 https://t.co/Hc7dzmZfBO— Paul Murphy (@PaulMurphykk) July 9, 2023
What a save by Eoin Murphy. I'm convinced that man would catch a glass of water falling off his bedside table all while sleeping!— Ultán Corcoran (@UltanCorcoran) July 9, 2023
One of the best shot stoppers for some time now - incredible reactions!#GAA #TheSundayGame https://t.co/7FTwD8i4mp
WHAT A SAVE— Maurice Brosnan (@m_brosnan) July 9, 2023
Match winning save ✅— Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) July 9, 2023
Hug off your mammy ✅@KilkennyCLG's Eoin Murphy celebrates with his mother Bridget after his side reached the All-Ireland Hurling Final today! 📸@tribryan pic.twitter.com/2DutYN2aPm