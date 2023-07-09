Cork SHL: Impressive Sars dethrone Blackrock 

Fourteen clubs in Cork enjoyed their last competitive dance before championship over the weekend as the Red FM leagues reached their conclusion.

From Divisions 1 to 7 there were 14 goals, 234 points and plenty of thrills and spills as the first major trophies found their home for the rest of the year.

In Division 1, Sarsfield’s dethroned reigning champions Blackrock in Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday night. The Riverstown outfit had been the most impressive team throughout the campaign and they led the from the front again here. A Cian Darcy goal propelled them into an early 1-3 to 0-0 lead, and, from there, they never looked back.

An Aaron Myers goal further aided their cause before the interval. Myers hit 1-7 for Sars, as McCarthys, Colm and Cathal both impressed while a John Cashman goal helped the Rockies cause as Alan Conolly scored 0-5 and Michael O’Halloran scored 0-4 but they still ended up on the wrong side of the 2-20 to 1-15 scoreline.

In Division 2, Glen Rovers finished with a flourish as they outgunned Ballincollig by 0-26 to 0-15 in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

The game danced to Patrick Horgan’s tune as the maestro hit 0-16 of the Glen’s total, half of them coming from play. Simon Kennefick and Eoin O’Leary were also in song as they contributed 0-2 each while Cian Dorgan and James Dwyer registered 0-9 and 0-4 respectively for Ballincollig.

Carrigaline’s quest for a league double was foiled by Éire Óg as the Ovens side took the Division 3 title as a result of their 1-17 to 0-17 win in Ballincollig on Friday.

In a tight encounter, Joe Cooper’s goal in the nineteenth minute proved to be the difference between the sides. Kevin Hallissey was their top scorer with 0-5, as Oisín O’Shea hit 0-4 from play while for Carrigaline David Drake hit 0-10 and Finn O’Connell impressed.

Neighbours Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers clashed in the Division 4 final in Riverstick on Sunday afternoon with the Blues coming out on top, as they had done when the sides met earlier in the campaign.

Cork U20 starlet, Adam O’Sullivan, was on form as he hit 1-3 and Brian Lynch notched 0-7 as their side emerged winners on a scoreline of 1-19 to 1-17, Kevin Canty with the goal for Valleys.

Russell Rovers and Cloughduv clashed in Cahelrlag on Sunday to determine the Division 5 champions. In the end, it was the Imokilly side’s eye for goal that proved to be the difference as they won by 3-13 to 0-13.

Bud Hartnett pilfered 2-3 for Rovers, and former Cork footballer, Ciarán Sheehan struck for 1-2 as Mark Verling was Cloughduv’s best marksman as he hit 0-5.

The Division 6 and 7 finals took place on Saturday. There was another Carrigdhoun derby in Division 6 as Ballygarvan bested Tracton by 1-17 to 0-16 in Carrigaline. Mark Kennefick, as always, was in top form for the Saints as he hit 1-9 and Gavin White registered 0-4 while for Tracton Mark Byrne amassed 0-10.

The Glen had their second final of the weekend in Riverstown but on this occasion, they came up short against Erin’s Own on a scoreline of 3-16 to 1-13.

The final score belied a tight game as goals from James McMahon, Ger O’Mahony and Andrew O’Sullivan helped Erin’s Own to the win while Shane Busteed hit 1-2 for the Glen.