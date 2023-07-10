Derry marry all the expectation with performance

All-Ireland MFC final

Derry 1-13 Monaghan 0-9

The minor grade is fickle. Prone to all sorts of curveballs and trapdoor openings where form can disappear overnight. Not here. Not with a Derry team that made it a perfect ten wins from ten championship games to claim the county’s eighth All-Ireland title at the grade and a second in four years.

Damian McErlean’s side found itself reduced to 14 men with a quarter still to play and a crowd of 13,754 dominated by the blue and white of Monaghan sensing the import of the moment. And yet they simply shrugged all that off and pulled through without any further drama.

They did the same against Dublin in the semi-final, the loss of their goalkeeper at the interval ultimately reduced to the status of footnote after they outscored the Leinster side by nine points in the last 24 minutes. That stuff takes as much guts as talent.

This title is an achievement all the more remarkable given the redrawing of the eligibility rules that now asks boys to perform a year younger than before and this is a collective that has shouldered what could have been an oppressive weight of expectation for years now.

Derry were tagged as likely All-Ireland champions long before a ball was kicked in any of the four provinces and Monaghan manager Dermot Malone had them tagged as one of the best minor teams he had seen. Young Johnny McGuckin he compared last week to Lionel Messi.

Now, you’d imagine there was no little strategy in such sumptuous praise but McGuckin and Derry certainly didn’t wilt under it. They pulled away at their ease, even after wing-back Cahir Spiers saw a straight red for a needless and reckless 43rd-minute incident.

Monaghan had been faced and beaten three times already this year but the last of those was an Ulster decider that had been decided only after a penalty shooutout. There was plenty could have gone wrong here on Sunday.

“They have been like that all year,” said McErlean of his players. “I have been in charge of groups before that won Ulster and it’s hard not to go mad, thinking they’re brilliant, and we left ourselves with tough quarter-finals.

“But with Galway coming the boys just sort of flat-lined (sic) straight away and said, ‘naw, we’re going to take this to another level’. We felt within the group, especially when we got over Galway, that this was there for us.

“Even after we beat Galway I knew Monaghan were going to be the same. As you said, the maturity of the group… We hope we have been giving them the right messages and they have been taking them on board.”

The messages are very clearly working. And not just with this bunch. That Ulster minor title earlier this year was a fourth in nine seasons. There have been seven appearances in the province’s big day at this grade in that same period. And then you have the seniors to add on to that.

If the boys from the 2020 All-Ireland minor winning side have yet to break through to the elite level then the future remains resolutely bright for a county that will fancy its chances of going long and deep again at this level in 2024.

Five of the team that lost an All-Ireland semi-final to Galway last time out returned here and that core was instrumental. Nine of this number will be back again next time around. That’s a lottery win at this level.

Derry came through here with something to spare. They were four points up through the first quarter and two to the good at the break, even after playing against a stiff wind for the opening 30 minutes.

McGuckin was superb in that half, his darting runs at pace and eye for a pass tormenting the Monaghan rearguard and, while he was quieter on the restart, it took three different markers to get some sort of a handle on the young Glen man.

The winning of it came just as they finally looked some shade of vulnerable, the dismissal of Spiers followed within five minutes by a goal from James Sargent sourced on the back of a swift attack from midfield and an assist from Oisin Doherty.

In truth, that brief window was a rare glimpse of glory for a Monaghan side that recorded 15 attempts on goal that fell wide or short, but there is no shame in finishing second-best to a team that matched maturity and execution to all that expectation.

Scorers for Derry: G Dillon (0-6 frees); C Higgins (0-3, J Sargent (1-0), O Doherty (0-2); C Spiers and E Young (both 0-1).

Scorers for Monaghan: M Finn (0-4, 0-1 free); M McGinnity (0-3 frees); D Connolly and S Og McElwain (both 0-2).

Derry: K Campbell; F McEldowney, F Murray, L Grant; C Spiers, K Sargent, O Campbell; T Rogers, C McKaigue; E Young, G Dillon, J McGuckin; R Small, C Higgins, O Doherty.

Subs: KB Mullan for Doherty (56); J Boyle for Higgins (58); D McGuckin for Rogers (62).

Monaghan: J Mooney; D Connolly, C Greenan, C Meehan; A Stuart, T Mallen, J Lynch; M Carolan, S O’Connell; C Jones, M McGinnity, S Og McElwain; T Quinn, M Finn, L McKenna.

Subs: C Clerkin for Lynch (17); C Murphy for O’Connell (41); E McCaffrey for Stuart and M Maguire for Jones (both 50); J McCaughey for McGinnity (62).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).