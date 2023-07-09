Rapparees claim second win but Rathnure and Harriers in trouble

The cathedral town side maintained their winning start to the campaign with a polished display.
Rapparees claim second win but Rathnure and Harriers in trouble

Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 15:30
Brendan Furlong

WEXFORD SHC 

The scoring exploits of Enniscorthy Rapparees keeper Anthony Larkin continued when his 80-metre free floated to the net in a second-round 2-13 to 0-16 win over Crossabeg-Ballymurn.

The cathedral town side maintained their winning start to the campaign with a polished display.

A 24th-minute Len Connolly goal helped Rapparees to a 1-7 to 0-9 interval lead, with wing-forward Oisin Pepper on song from frees and play. The accuracy of Mark Byrne from frees kept the losers in contention, but their lack of scoring power eventually proved their undoing. Reigning champions Ferns St. Aidan’s showed they are up for a battle to retain their title, recording their second successive victory with a 2-18 to 0-18 victory over Oulart-the-Ballagh.

The opening quarter saw Ferns control matters with centre-forward Ian Byrne shooting 1-3 inside the opening seven minutes as his side sprinted into a 1-5 to 0-0 lead.

Oulart-the-Ballagh settled as points from Peter Sutton, Jim Finn and Billy Dunne hauled them back into the game, but the title holders still looked comfortable leading 1-11 to 0- 7 at the interval.

Billy Dunne’s pin-point accuracy from frees brought his side right into the game, but prospects of a victory diminished as Ferns bounced back with points from Byrne, 1-17 to 0-13.

Oulart continued to press, reducing the deficit to four points entering the closing minutes but a late Ian Turner goal secured Ferns both points.

Shelmaliers had goals from Ross Banville, Conor Hearne and Paul Hearne en route to a comfortable 3-19 to 1-15 victory over Rathnure, to pick up their first points. Jack Redmond proved Rathnure’s main tallisman with 0-7, but a second successive defeat means they face a battle to salvage their long-held senior status.

Naomh Eanna, helped by goals from J.J. Twamley and Aodhan Doyle, recorded a 2-25 to 1-17 victory over a disappointing Faythe Harriers. The Wexford town side are already in deep trouble with just a single point from two games, despite the best efforts of Lee Chin, who emerged with 0-8.

More in this section

Derry v Monaghan - Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final 14-man Derry claim All-Ireland MFC title with win over Monaghan
Henry Shefflin dejected during the game 8/7/2023 Henry Shefflin: ‘It just feels like this year wasn’t good’
William O'Donoghue and Kyle Hayes with Conor Whelan 8/7/2023 No new discovery, just a reminder this Limerick team made of solid steel
<p>WHEELING AWAY: Amy O'Connor of Cork celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the All-Ireland quarter-final against Kilkenny at Croke Park. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Cork knock out defending champions Kilkenny to reach semi-final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd