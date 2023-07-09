Rapparees claim second win but Rathnure and Harriers in trouble

WEXFORD SHC

The scoring exploits of Enniscorthy Rapparees keeper Anthony Larkin continued when his 80-metre free floated to the net in a second-round 2-13 to 0-16 win over Crossabeg-Ballymurn.

The cathedral town side maintained their winning start to the campaign with a polished display.

A 24th-minute Len Connolly goal helped Rapparees to a 1-7 to 0-9 interval lead, with wing-forward Oisin Pepper on song from frees and play. The accuracy of Mark Byrne from frees kept the losers in contention, but their lack of scoring power eventually proved their undoing. Reigning champions Ferns St. Aidan’s showed they are up for a battle to retain their title, recording their second successive victory with a 2-18 to 0-18 victory over Oulart-the-Ballagh.

The opening quarter saw Ferns control matters with centre-forward Ian Byrne shooting 1-3 inside the opening seven minutes as his side sprinted into a 1-5 to 0-0 lead.

Oulart-the-Ballagh settled as points from Peter Sutton, Jim Finn and Billy Dunne hauled them back into the game, but the title holders still looked comfortable leading 1-11 to 0- 7 at the interval.

Billy Dunne’s pin-point accuracy from frees brought his side right into the game, but prospects of a victory diminished as Ferns bounced back with points from Byrne, 1-17 to 0-13.

Oulart continued to press, reducing the deficit to four points entering the closing minutes but a late Ian Turner goal secured Ferns both points.

Shelmaliers had goals from Ross Banville, Conor Hearne and Paul Hearne en route to a comfortable 3-19 to 1-15 victory over Rathnure, to pick up their first points. Jack Redmond proved Rathnure’s main tallisman with 0-7, but a second successive defeat means they face a battle to salvage their long-held senior status.

Naomh Eanna, helped by goals from J.J. Twamley and Aodhan Doyle, recorded a 2-25 to 1-17 victory over a disappointing Faythe Harriers. The Wexford town side are already in deep trouble with just a single point from two games, despite the best efforts of Lee Chin, who emerged with 0-8.