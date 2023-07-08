Henry Shefflin: ‘It just feels like this year wasn’t good’

For Henry Shefflin, a game that started with so much promise ended in bitter disappointment.
Galway manager Henry Shefflin dejected during the game

Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 23:10
Maurice Brosnan, Croke Park

Galway’s 2023 campaign came to a close with a nine-point semi-final loss against Limerick. For Henry Shefflin, a game that started with so much promise ended in bitter disappointment.

His second year in charge resembles his first. A Leinster final appearance and defeat followed by a bounce back victory in the quarter-final. It is the third time in four years Galway have exited the championship at this stage against the same opposition.

How does Shefflin reflect on their season? He lets out a sigh midway through the question. His frustration is apparent.

“It is funny, at this moment in time, it feels very disappointing because obviously last year we stood here and we were very proud of our performance and pushed them really, really hard,” he said post-match.

“That is what we felt we had a right chance today. Disappointed, right disappointed. It just feels like this year wasn’t good. But when you reflect on it, I think we’d more patches of good play and especially that first 20 minutes was very good play. It is just, I hate using the word, the inconsistency of that, was hurting us.

“I definitely see this year there was better play during the year, but it is all about results. That is what I came to Galway to do, to get results and we haven’t got any for the second year, so it is very disappointing.”

Aaron Gillane struck an early goal and would finish with 2-6 in total. However, Galway hit back from that setback to land four consecutive points. Cathal Mannion’s goal had them six clear after 15 minutes. That margin was reduced to the minimum by half-time and pretty soon after, the outcome felt inevitable.

“I thought we started very strong,” said Shefflin. “Our puckouts were obviously working very well but as I said, they just started to get their terms back. Going in half-time one point up, it felt like it wasn’t enough for ourselves. Then you are hoping, we knew Limerick are a strong quarter-three team, you are hoping just to stay in the game and start to come a little bit.

“All the momentum, it was like they were stating to really get going and ratchet it up. We were putting out fires all over the place. That middle third, half-back, midfield, half forward line, they just started to dominate there. We couldn’t get any foothold at all in the game.” 

Limerick continue to be the standard. This winter Shefflin and Galway must find a way to match that.

“For our players, they just need to realise that. When the dust settles, look at these players and see the level they are at. That is it. That is the bar. If you are not going to get up there, you are not going to pass it out. They are just an unbelievable team. That bit of bite and that bit of freshness was very evident. They are powerful but serious hurlers as well.”

