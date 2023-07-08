Superb Limerick reveal all their class to reach another final

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Limerick 2-24 Galway 1-18

A typically stunning third-quarter drive by Limerick has fired them into a fourth straight All-Ireland final.

Trailing by six points in the 25th minute, their transformation was sensational in front of a 59,739 Croke Park crowd.

In 17 minutes either side of the interval, they went from five points down to go three up. Cutting the gap to a point by the break, 1-12 to 1-13, Limerick then made Galway look a pale version of the team that ruled most of the opening half.

They truly busted out of the blocks on the resumption, outscoring their opponents 1-4 to 0-2 in the opening 12 minutes. Aaron Gillane’s second goal in the 47th minute came at the second time of asking, his first, batted attempt, rattling the crossbar. David Reidy had fed him after being sent through by a Cian Lynch handpass.

Evan Niland’s eighth free brought Galway back within a score in the 50th minute but Limerick were in irresistible form. Kyle Hayes, Gearóid Hegarty, Peter Casey stroked over their second points and Reidy his first in less than four minutes and the gap was seven points. Galway cobbled together just two points in the remaining stages.

After Hegarty had lined out in his usual wing-forward slot and William O’Donoghue dropped back into the half-backs and Cian Lynch into midfield, Limerick’s traditional slow start was threatened by their fifth-minute goal. Reidy had earned a free and James Owens was playing advantage when Aaron Gillane rose above Daithí Burke to snare a Tom Morrissey delivery and finish to the net.

However, Galway’s response was stirring and it appeared for a period as if Declan Hannon’s steady guidance and Seán Finn’s shadowing were being missed. Heaping pressure on Limerick when they had hand on ball and on the puckouts, they posted the next four points, three of them Niland frees. Limerick appeared to compose themselves with a Gillane free and a Peter Casey point but were shook in the 15th minute when Cathal Mannion rifled a ball past Nickie Quaid after a clever Kevin Cooney pass.

Limerick sent over the next score but their half-forward line was getting little purchase and Galway’s movement was creating so much space for the likes of Brian Concannon.

A hat-trick of scores including another brace of Niland frees put six between the teams by the 25th minute and but for Mike Casey keeping out a Concannon shot on the half-hour mark Limerick’s task would have been considerable.

That reprieve was followed by O’Donovan and Concannon swapping scores and the Limerick midfielder was instrumental in the tide turning his side’s way in the closing minutes of the half as they reeled off four points without reply. O’Donovan supplied two of them, one for Gillane and the second for Flanagan, who became Limerick’s ninth scorer. Diarmuid Byrnes’ second free cut the difference to the minimum and suddenly things were looking rosy for the All-Ireland champions.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (2-6, 0-5 frees); D. Byrnes (0-3, frees); S. Flanagan, T. Morrissey, K. Hayes, G. Hegarty, P. Casey (0-2 each); D. O’Donovan, C. Lynch, D. Reidy, G. Mulcahy, C. O’Neill (0-1 each)

Scorers for Galway: E. Niland (0-9, frees); C. Mannion (1-1); B. Concannon, C. Whelan (0-3 each); K. Cooney, T. Monaghan (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; M. Casey, Dan Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, W. O’Donoghue, K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, C. Lynch (c); G. Hegarty, D. Reidy, T. Morrissey; S. Flanagan, A. Gillane, P. Casey.

Subs for Limerick: C. O’Neill for T. Morrissey (56); G. Mulcahy for P. Casey (67); C. Boylan for G. Hegarty (69); A. English for D. O’Donovan, O. O’Reilly for S. Flanagan (both 70+2).

GALWAY: E. Murphy; Darren Morrissey, G. McInerney, J. Grealish; P. Mannion, D. Burke (c), S. Linnane; J. Cooney, R. Glennon; C. Fahy, C. Mannion, B. Concannon; E. Niland, C. Whelan, K. Cooney.

Subs for Galway: T. Monaghan for J. Cooney (temp 32-33); T. Monaghan for R. Glennon (51); C. Cooney for S. Linnane (54); L. Collins for B. Concannon (63); F. Burke for C. Fahy (67).

Referee: J. Owens (Wexford).