How a 'growth mindset' finally caught on in Kilkenny's new dawn

If the appointment of Derek Lyng was a statement of Kilkenny’s desire to retain many of the values from the age of Cody, then the creation of another managerial position was the county also recognising that it had been a little too stuck in the past.

The role of county performance manager, or county performance lead, subsequently filled in recent months by Michael Fennelly, was just one action point to come from a review commissioned by the county board in 2021 and chaired by Cody’s long-time lieutenant Michael Dempsey.

Without ever stating it in such terms, the county that replaced Cork in 2006 as the primary power in the game did not want to follow Cork in another way.

Think of it: In 2005 Cork won a back-to-back All Ireland and the next year reached another, just as in 2015 Kilkenny retained their All Ireland and the next year reached another. No one could have foreseen back in the mid-noughties Cork’s wait for a Liam McCarthy would stretch for longer than any famine Richard Stakelum or Bobby Ryan ended in Tipp.

Now in 2023 Kilkenny are where Cork were in 2013 when they finally revamped their antiquated development squads. Yes, Kilkenny could go very close to winning this year’s All Ireland, just as Cork were seconds away from nirvana 10 years ago only Brian Gavin allowed Clare one more puckout. And yes, Kilkenny have remained relevant and competitive in the seven years since they relinquished their All Ireland in a way Cork hardly did in the seven years following their dethronement (Cork won no silverware in that timeframe whereas Kilkenny have won five Leinsters and two leagues).

But as Eddie Brennan bluntly puts it, “We might still be able to get teams to All Ireland finals which is more than most counties but the truth is we don’t pride ourselves on All Ireland final appearances. We pride ourselves on being successful in them, that’s the only show in this town, and that success has dried up. Last year’s U20 success was our first underage All Ireland since the minors in 2014, our first at U20-21 since 2008, almost a generation ago. While you can’t point the finger at anyone in particular, as a county we took our eye off the ball.”

Brian Hogan concurs. Before he took on managing the senior team in his native club, O’Loughlin Gaels, this season he had undertaken a review of his own club and so contributed to the county’s upon Dempsey’s request.

“Everything was on the table," he says. "It’s probably something that should be done periodically whether you’ve been successful or not, but tends to be only done when you’re not. When things are good a bit of complacency can set in when actually that’s the time to make adjustments and drive the momentum further.

“We did it before when [former chair and secretary] Ned [Quinn] in around 2000 would have put in place development squads and structures that would have been ahead of the pack. The likes of Clare would have come up and looked at it. Now other counties have pushed things forward. I know from being involved in my own club at U15s for three years and talking to lads on development squads we would be quite behind other counties when it comes to the physical conditioning of players.

"While there’s been a lot of good people involved in these squads and all over the county in the clubs, it needed a more structured, strategic approach. It was all a bit disjointed without a huge amount of connectivity. The [review] committee was the county acknowledging that we had fallen back and needing to look at what was being done elsewhere and how we could adapt.”

To find out what was now best practice elsewhere, they turned to one of their own, or at least someone they’ve adopted as one of their own.

These days Michael Dempsey is back helping out coaching football teams in his home club of St Joseph’s in Laois as well as assisting dual Tipperary champions Loughmore-Castleiney. But even during his 15-year spell as trainer to the Kilkenny senior trainer team, he was acquiring as well as demonstrating crucial external experience. The year before he finished up as Cody’s right-hand man in 2019, he was appointed by GAA president John Horan to chair the association’s youth-player development pathway committee. The Kilkenny review group could draw on some of Dempsey’s experience from that workgroup as well as the talents of other committee members: four-time All Ireland winner and All Star Paul Murphy, former chair Quinn, businessman David Byrne, current county selector Peter O’Donovan and the educational psychologist Dr David Carroll.

“It wasn’t that there was an air of despondency or gloom in the county but a lot of people in the county definitely felt things could be done better,” says Dempsey. “So we consulted with all full-time and voluntary members of the county board, all the clubs, visited all the post-primary schools, spoke to all the coaches involved with the development squads and county teams and invited responses from member of the public.

“It was important to involve all the stakeholders. When I was chairing the GAA pathway committee we visited every county in the country and found that the biggest issue was a lack of coherence and communication among all the stakeholders. Every club and unit in the county is vibrant but what we’re advocating is a player-centred approach where the coaches in the clubs and development squads and schools are all working together towards the long-term development of the player rather than everyone working in silos trying to gain short-term gains.”

From that the county’s coaching and games committee was freshened up, chaired by David Denieffe, brother of former county secretary Conor. And of course there was the appointment of Fennelly. While some in the county would prefer if the position was full-time, along the lines that Cork have in the form of Aidan O’Connell, Kilkenny calculated that the important thing was to secure the services of Fennelly and that his current employment as a lecturer in TUS Thurles and all the expertise that comes from it would help and not hinder the county.

A key stakeholder for Fennelly and others to liaise with will be the schools. While St Kieran’s continues to be a hotbed of champions, reaching all of the past eight Croke Cup finals and winning six of them, Brennan points out that other clubs aren’t supplementing underage county teams in the numbers they used to do. Dempsey’s review noted that as well, and from that the county board is footing the bill for more gym facilities in schools around the county to help provide more players and bridge that S&C gap with other counties.

Links with other educational institutions are also being encouraged. “Already some clubs in the county have sent young members to do a S&C course in SETU Carlow,” says Dempsey, “and there are other courses in performance analysis and sport psychology and administration in both Carlow and SETU Waterford that can will help upskill people in the county.”

It has struck Brennan how that growth mindset, as Dempsey and the experts would term it, has also permeated the county senior management in recent years. Although Brian Cody through the years had spoken about his scepticism of sport psychology, last year he enlisted for his team the services of Dr Gerry Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick would primarily be known for being a basketball coach to both the Irish senior men’s and women’s teams, and a S&C coach to the Waterford hurling team that won Munster titles in 2004 and 2007 and the Wexford team that reached several All Ireland quarter-finals under Liam Dunne. But in recent years Kilkenny GAA has tapped into the fact that he is one of the country’s pioneers in sport psychology, a discipline he lectured in the college formerly known as Waterford IT for more than three decades. He was a member of the backroom of the Kilkenny camogie team that won two of the past three All Irelands, which pricked the attention of Cody. Lyng and his own current right-hand man would have known Fitzpatrick from how he steeled the body and mind of various successful Fitzgibbon Cup teams they played on, and so Fitzpatrick could be seen on the field after last month’s Leinster final triumph.

“I think that’s a great development,” says Brennan. “It’d be fair to say that in Kilkenny through the years we prided ourselves in having lean backroom teams. But Derek has realised there is a wide spectrum of personalities within a setup and that someone with Gerry could help with that, as well as with all his coaching experience being something of a mentor or sounding board to the lads.”

There are other areas where the county has ground to make up in. Just as it traditionally has scoffed at the size of other backroom teams, Kilkenny, with Cody’s insistence on the importance of humility, would have been exercised financial restraint: sure outside of the odd training camp in Carton or Johnstown House or a meal in Langton’s after training in Nowlan Park, what else would the players want or need? But since Kilkenny have last climbed the summit Tipp have won All Irelands powered by Teneo, Dublin by AIG, Limerick with JP always willing to help. Cork have linked up with a multi-national in the form of Sports Direct. Kilkenny have been partners with Glanbia-Avonmore for the guts of three decades now, never putting it out to tender.

At a recent county board meeting it was noted that Phil Hogan, the former European commissioner for trade, has offered to act as a conduit between the board and the corporate world to attract more financial support. Even if that offer is taken up there is a strong case that the county should still have a commercial manager along the lines that Cork and even Wexford already have.

As a county they have their eye on the ball again. But it keeps moving. They’ve a bit of moving to do themselves before they’re back to grabbing it. Owning it like they have in the past.