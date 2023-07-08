Key matchup: How will Galway deal with Aaron Gillane?

The 2022 semi-final was a significant occasion in Aaron Gillane’s career for a number of reasons. He scored 0-8, including three sensational points over his shoulder in the first half.

That tally saw him head into the decider as the frontrunner for Player of the Year.

Gillane also etched his name into the history books that day, overtaking his former teammate Shane Dowling to become Limerick’s record scorer in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

The Patrickswell sharpshooter enters the same stage in a similar vein of form. He was Man of the Match in the Munster final, finishing with 1-3 from play after giving Cian Nolan a torrid afternoon.

Daithí Burke matched up with Gillane last year but had since shifted out to centre-back. Gearóid McInerney had taken his place in the full-back line.

Henry Shefflin has opted to reverse that move in the team named for Saturday, with Burke likely to rekindle his dual. Another possibility is the redeployment of Pádraic Mannion once again.

However, that is not the crux of the challenge. Gillane said as much after the Munster Final.

“I’ve the easy job. I’ve the likes of Darragh (O’Donovan) and Declan (Hannon) giving in perfect ball. Doesn’t really matter who you are marking.”

Regardless of the chosen showdown, Galway must offer better protection than Clare did last time out and disrupt Limerick’s delivery into the final third. The answer is in their collective, not any individual.