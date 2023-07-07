Preview: Clare, with a bit of luck, can get the job done

Sunday may be the day they get that rub of the green.
2022: Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final against Clare at Croke Park. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 20:00
John Fogarty

At this stage last year, Kilkenny were the only All-Ireland semi-finalist to have lost more than one game. It hardly bothered them as they ran over Clare and the Banner’s two losses will hardly upset them now.

Giving a better account of themselves this time around won’t be difficult for Clare but beating this dogged Cats side will require a performance like those which have made them the best team in the Munster round-robin stages.

Injury doubts, concession of frees and expectation are underlined and bolded in their cons column but their movement and creativity are sights to behold. Save for Peter Duggan, their attack is in ebullient form and Shane O’Donnell is at the peak of his powers. They also seem to have addressed their free-taking issues too.

In Kilkenny’s forwards, Eoin Cody may have cut a mercurial figure in recent seasons but next to Adrian Mullen he is becoming Kilkenny’s most important player. TJ Reid is still capable of some excellent moments but it’s to the younger Ballyhale Shamrocks man that Kilkenny now look to for consistency.

Ask Derek Lyng if he is a lucky manager and his early seasons in charge of Kilkenny’s U20s would suggest otherwise. Yet facing a Cathal O’Neill-less Limerick in last year’s U20 final was a blessing as was how they won last month’s Leinster final.

From black cards to non-frees in additional time to crucial injuries, fortune hasn’t visited Clare during Brian Lohan’s time as much as he would have liked. When the margins have been so tight in Munster and the latter stages of Leinster, luck does count for something.

Sunday may be the day they get that rub of the green. As stronger as they appear to be on paper based on the battles they have endured, they will need it against a Kilkenny team greater than the sum of its parts. 

Verdict: Clare.

