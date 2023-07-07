Dalo's hurling show live: All-Ireland semi-final previews

We were joined by 250 listeners for a special Dalo live event to preview the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals on Thursday night.
Anthony Daly, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers welcomed hurling greats, Eddie Brennan of Kilkenny and Galway's Ollie Canning.
As well as analysis of the match-ups, predictions and championship structure debate there were plenty of stories from the panel on a hugely enjoyable evening at the Woodlands in Adare.
You can listen back here:
In partnership with Renault Ireland.
The video will be available to watch back from 5pm.