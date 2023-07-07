Subscriber

Dalo's hurling show live: All-Ireland semi-final previews

We were joined by Eddie Brennan, Ollie Canning and 250 of the Examiner Sport podcast listeners on Thursday evening. 
Eddie Brennan and Ollie Canning joined Anthony Daly, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers at the Treehouse in the Woodlands, Adare. 

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 14:05
Examiner Sport

We were joined by 250 listeners for a special Dalo live event to preview the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals on Thursday night. 

Anthony Daly, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers welcomed hurling greats, Eddie Brennan of Kilkenny and Galway's Ollie Canning.  

As well as analysis of the match-ups, predictions and championship structure debate there were plenty of stories from the panel on a hugely enjoyable evening at the Woodlands in Adare. 

You can listen back here: 

 

In partnership with Renault Ireland.

The video  will be available to watch back from 5pm. 

