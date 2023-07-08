Cork's Ashling Thompson set to make first appearance since ACL injury

BACK ON THE BENCH: Cork's Aisling Thompson has recovered from her ACL injury and is back on the bench for Cork. Pic: ©INPHO/Jim Coughlan

Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 07:07
Therese O’Callaghan

Four-time All-Ireland winner Ashling Thompson is set to make her first appearance for Cork since last year’s All-Ireland senior camogie final one-point defeat to Kilkenny in tomorrow’s All-Ireland championship quarter-final against the same opposition in Croke Park.

The star midfielder, who captained the Rebels to victory in 2015, has recovered from an ACL injury she suffered almost 12 months ago. She was among the subs for the Rebel’s victory over Clare last weekend.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey says she is ‘definitely in contention.’ “Ashling won’t be starting, she will be on the bench again this weekend. She is back training about five weeks, she only got the all clear last week to do contact work. We played an internal match on Tuesday and she played 30 minutes. She did well.” 

Another of Cork’s regulars, Laura Hayes has recovered from injury and is available, but she too is unlikely to start. Whilst Orla Cronin’s good form has given the panel a big lift.

“Orla has come on leaps and bounds in the last few weeks, which is a massive boost.” 

Cork’s other ACL victims - Katie O’Mahony, Olivia McAllen and Ciara O’Sullivan - are ruled out.

The dual player issue raised its head once more in recent weeks, with Cork forced to split their four players between camogie and ladies football. Twomey is glad to put it behind him for now.

“Hannah Looney and Orlaith Cahalane were with the footballers last Saturday (against Tipperary). So we are delighted to have them back. The whole thing took up so much time. One day from the end of work until that night, it took 22 phone calls to sort it out. There is a lot more you could be doing with your time.” 

As well, the gap in conditions for male and female players continues to be debated. The boss says Cork camogie players are treated well.

“I don’t think you call it equality. I think fairness is the better term. Equality means you have to have 30,000 or 40,000 at your match. We don’t. We would be lucky to have 300.

“When I see all these tweets saying the girls have to be looked after, but they still won’t come down and watch a match. Even ex-players don’t come and support them. It is disappointing.

“We have a physio at every training session. The girls have food after training. I would like to compliment the Cork Camogie Board, our sponsors Kearys, and Linda Mellerick’s involvement in running a Golf Classic. That is the reason the funds are there for the players.”

Twomey is in his second term as manager, having previously served as a selector. Taking on old foes Kilkenny is nothing new. And as has been the norm, the squad will travel to Dublin by train tomorrow morning.

“Some people say is it a revenge mission for last year’s All-Ireland. But that doesn’t come into it,” he assures. “We played Kilkenny in Nowlan Park in the league before Kilkenny and Waterford in the SHL, a tough place to go. They had a big crowd, but we just clicked on the day (0-23 to 1-10).

“But look, everything goes out the window when it comes to Cork and Kilkenny. It is going to be a battle again. We have two different styles, so whoever imposes their style will be the difference. And whoever gets their match-ups right.

“We are playing a new system this year, more expansive. We are staying with it. The signs were good against Galway. We have done an awful lot of work. And our injuries are clearing up. I’m happy where we are at.”

