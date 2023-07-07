Preview: Limerick to get better of rivals Galway

In two of their last championship meetings, this pair combined have hit over 50 points. This evening’s game could be slightly cagier given Limerick’s rearguard changes and that should give Galway a greater shout.
ANCHOR: Kyle Hayes of Limerick in action against Cianan Fahy of Galway during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Galway and Limerick at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 20:00
John Fogarty

Given a one or two-week turnaround, would John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk have had the luxury of acclimatising Gearóid Hegarty to wing-back?

The answer is a firm no but this four-week break has allowed them to prepare for the absence of their leader Declan Hannon. Just like they had three weeks to absorb Seán Finn’s injury, they have had the space and time to respond to another setback.

Shifting Kyle Hayes to centre-back where he shone at under-age level, it might also appear like a horses for courses move – as it is named to line out, Galway’s half-forward line is it’s more inexperienced and Cianan Fahy’s primary ball-winning skills will have to be negated.

Does Joe Cooney move to track Hegarty? The new challenge and being part of arguably the most physically imposing half-back lines ever could just be what Hegarty need after a patchy few months of form.

In the other half of the field, Daithí Burke’s switch to full-back seems a believable move as he is more suited than Gearóid McInerney to cover either Seamus Flanagan or Aaron Gillane. McInerney, who missed out on facing Limerick last year due to injury, is excellent at holding a defence together but faces another man who didn’t start the 2022 game in Cian Lynch and the Limerick captain will look to drag him out of his sentry position.

Off the back of two man of the match displays, Conor Whelan’s form is piping hot. In Finn’s absence, Mike Casey seems the leading candidate to try and stifle him but Kevin Cooney could be a tricky marker for either of the two other inside backs.

Their problem is their form is wildly fluctuating and even their recent win over a dismal Tipperary raised questions. Limerick will give them a start here but trail like Galway did against Dublin and Kilkenny and there will be no coming back for them.

Bereft of Hannon and Finn, Limerick to pool all of their resources to win. 

Verdict: Limerick.

